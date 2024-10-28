Packers Receive Massive News on Big Week 8 Injury Following Win
The Green Bay Packers are one of the hottest teams in the NFL right now. They are winners of four straight games and have a big-time NFC North collision against the Detroit Lions in Week 9.
The Packers have an opportunity to jump into first place in the division. While they won in Week 8, it wasn't all good news. Quarterback Jordan Love left the game with a groin injury, and they have opened up a 4.5-point underdog.
Love's status for the game against the Lions is bleak, but the Packers got some terrific injury news on rookie safety Evan Williams.
Packers News: Evan Williams Avoided Any Long-Term Injury
Williams ended up leaving the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a hamstring injury but according to Aaron Nagler, Williams should be fine and has a chance to suit up against the Lions. Nagler also added that even if he can't play in Week 9, there aren't any concerns for the long haul.
This is tremendous news for the Oregon product, which has started making an imprint on this team. Since Week 5, Williams has seen a serious uptick in snaps and has become a staple in the backend of the defense.
In eight games this season, Williams has 28 total tackles, three pass deflections, one interception, and one forced fumble.
His presence was missed on Sunday, as the Jaguars immediately attacked safety Javon Bullard in coverage after Williams went down.
In 2024, Williams is the seventh highest-graded safety in the NFL (87.4) per PFF. The 23-year-old has established a role in the secondary and the team is thrilled he will be back in action relatively quickly.
More Packers news and rumors: