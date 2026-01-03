Packers QB Decision Shows Malik Willis Is on Right Path Before Playoffs

The Green Bay Packers are locked into the 7th seed in the NFC playoff bracket, which is why they plan to rest a bunch of starters in this outing. Even though there will be backups out there, they received great news when it was announced that J.J. McCarthy will make the start for the Vikings.

The news continued to trickle in before the game, with an update coming regarding the Packers' QB room. Zach Kruse of The Packers Wire reported that Green Bay didn't elevate QB Desmond Ridder to the active roster, meaning that Jordan Love or Malik Willis will be QB2.

Matt LaFleur said that Love will only be active in this game if something bad happens, as they want to let him sit until the playoffs. However, since they didn't elevate Ridder, it suggests Willis is healthy enough to be QB2 in this contest.

Malik Willis Likely QB2 for Packers in Week 18

He was limited in practice all week with a right shoulder and hamstring injury designation. Willis has been dealing with this shoulder injury since the loss to the Baltimore Ravens, when he dropped down to the field in the fourth quarter. The hamstring injury also isn't ideal for a dual-threat QB who uses his legs to his advantage.

Nonetheless, the fact that Ridder isn't on the active roster shows that Willis should be healthy enough to take control of the backup duties. The best-case scenario is for Clayton Tune to finish the game, and no one else will have to field a snap.

Willis could use the extra week off and be healthier for a postseason push. Of course, Love will return to QB1 once the playoffs roll around, but the Liberty Flames product has provided this team with a high-end backup. The team and fans feel comfortable with him being out there if needed.

In the 2025 season, Willis has completed 30-35 (85.7%) of his passes for 422 yards, to go along with 123 rushing yards, five total touchdowns, and zero interceptions. What he's done in Titletown has made him a bunch of money since he's going to hit free agency in March.

Until then, though, he's a member of the Packers, and fans should feel confident about his health going into the postseason. During the most important part of the season, Green Bay should have both QB1 and QB2 ready to roll when the Wild Card round starts next weekend.

