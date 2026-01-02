Vikings' Week 18 QB Plans Are Music to Packers Defense's Ears

The Green Bay Packers are getting ready for the NFL playoffs, only needing to get through Sunday's clash with the Minnesota Vikings before the postseason begins. The Packers have revealed that some starters will be resting in this contest, making it interesting to see if those who remain have what it takes to end Week 18 with a win.

As far as the quarterback plans go, third-stringer Clayton Tune will get the start. Jordan Love (shoulder/concussion) will be available, but isn't expected to play, while Malik Willis is questionable (shoulder/hamstring). Even though the Vikings' season hasn't been smooth, their defense has been solid, which could make it tough for Tune to taste victory this weekend.

Fortunately, Minnesota's QB plans for the week will give the Green Bay backup a huge boost. On Friday, the Vikings announced that J.J. McCarthy will be the starter in Week 18 (h/t @RapSheet), which isn't only great news for Tune, but also for the Packers' defense.

Packers' Defense Will Love Another Matchup Vs. Vikings' JJ McCarthy

The Vikings had undrafted rookie QB Max Brosmer start at quarterback in Week 17 while McCarthy was sidelined with a hairline fracture in his throwing hand. Brosmer didn't do much of anything in the win over the Lions on Christmas Day, throwing for just 51 passing yards. Still, his presence was enough to motivate Minnesota's victory, which is something Green Bay won't have to deal with.

While the Packers would have been thrilled to see Brosmer out there, McCarthy isn't an imposing threat, either. Especially after how the first matchup between the NFC North rivals went. In Week 12's 23-6 win over the Vikings at Lambeau Field, McCarthy was completely shut down, going 12-of-19 for 87 passing yards, zero touchdowns, and two interceptions. He also had a 34.2 QB rating and a 13.3 QBR, which were both his second-lowest marks of the season. And that's without mentioning how he was sacked five times for a 35-yard loss.

Although there will be a chunk of backups suiting up in this game, McCarthy isn't a player who has been consistent this year. In fact, he has created more questions than answers this year. The Packers know exactly how to attack him and make things difficult for the offense. Of course, the Vikings will make tweaks after watching the film, but the Packers have the upper hand, especially since McCarthy owns an abysmal 1-3 record at U.S. Bank Stadium this season compared to being 4-1 on the road.

Despite not having anything to play for, a dominant defensive outing will give the Packers some momentum ahead of the postseason. Every divisional game is huge in terms of gaining bragging rights and being better prepared for a rival in the next encounter.

McCarthy starting for the Vikings seems like the perfect parting gift for the end of the 2025 regular season. It'll be interesting to see if the Packers defense can take advantage of this gift for the second time this season, boosting their chances for what fans hope to be a long playoff run.

