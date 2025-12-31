Latest Malik Willis Buzz Gives Little Hope for Packers Return

The Green Bay Packers acquired quarterback Malik Willis via trade in August 2024 and have used the last two years to develop him. Head coach Matt LaFleur and his offensive staff have done an outstanding job coaching him up, and it looks like he'll cash in this offseason, making his return to Green Bay seem extremely unlikely.

Over the last two campaigns, Willis has been thrust into action, starting three games for them, going 2-1 in those outings. In Week 17 against the Baltimore Ravens, Willis went 18-of-21 for 288 passing yards and a passing score. He added 60 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the ground. This was just the latest example of what Willis can bring to the table, and his performance likely priced him out of Titletown.

Malik Willis’ Chance of Re-Signing with Packers Seem Slim to None

In two seasons with the Packers, Willis has completed 70-of-89 throws (78.6%) for 972 yards, six touchdowns, and zero interceptions. He also has a 134.6 passer rating with 261 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns. That's a stark change from what he did with the Tennessee Titans, where he was 35-of-66 for 350 yards, no touchdowns, three interceptions, and a 49.4 passer rating.

Under LaFleur, he has grown as a passer and processor. Senior writer Ted Nguyen of The Athletic posted a video on X of Willis making countless beautiful throws, navigating the pocket to find an open man, or taking off as a runner when the opportunity presents itself.

What he put on tape for the last two years has made him a lot of money, and he knows that. When speaking to the media, Willis said (h/t @KyleMalzhan), "What you put on tape is your pitch." And these flashes will certainly intrigue several teams in free agency.

The 2026 free agent QB class features Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, Marcus Mariota, Zach Wilson, and Kenny Pickett, to name a few. None of these guys has the upside that Willis can provide, especially as a 26-year-old.

Teams like the Arizona Cardinals, New York Jets, Las Vegas Raiders, Cleveland Browns, and Indianapolis Colts are a few organizations that could be in the market for an upgrade at QB. Considering that Willis has shown he can make plays in this league, someone will offer him a nice pay raise to be their starting quarterback in 2026.

The Packers have Jordan Love as QB1, as he carries cap hits of $36.1 million, $42.4 million, and $74.2 million, respectively, over the next three seasons, per Spotrac. They don't have the funds to keep Willis around for the money he'll command on the open market.

Green Bay did a great job helping Willis take that next step in his career, but it appears his time with the Packers will be coming to an end.

