Packers Put Veteran WRs on Notice With Perfect 1st-Round Pick

There are a lot of impressive streaks in the history of the Green Bay Packers. They won the first two Super Bowls, establishing themselves as back-to-back champions in the 1960s. Brett Favre holds the NFL record with 297 consecutive starts at quarterback. Both are impressive but they may not have held a candle to the one Packer fans wanted to end on Thursday night.

The Packers hadn’t drafted a receiver in the first round of the NFL Draft since taking Javon Walker since 2002. In the 23 years since that selection, the Packers have loaded up on linemen, defensive personnel and pretty much anybody to troll Aaron Rodgers. But on Thursday night, that streak came to an end and it put everybody in the pass-catcher room on notice.

Packers Make Matthew Golden Team’s First First-Round Receiver Since 2002

The Packers ended the streak by selecting Texas wide receiver Matthew Golden with the 23rd overall pick on Thursday night. In his lone season with the Longhorns, Golden broke out with 58 catches for 987 yards and nine touchdowns. His calling card is his ability as a route-runner and the 5-foot-11, 191-pounder has shown an ability to play on the outside and in the slot.

It’s a skillset that sounds like something a No. 1 receiver would do. Matt LaFleur claimed that he had multiple top targets at the beginning of the season but Chrisitan Watson, Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks either couldn’t produce at a top level or stay on the field long enough to reach those heights.

The frustration boiled over for Packers running back Josh Jacobs when he demanded a No. 1 receiver during Super Bowl week. Although the entire receiver room clapped back, the front office apparently agreed with Jacobs' take, selecting a receiver in the first round for the first time in 23 years.

The situation can go a few ways from here. Jayden Reed could take another step in his third season and become an even bigger playmaker after catching 55 passes for 857 yards and six touchdowns last season. Doubs can also rebound after an injury-marred season that saw him catch 55 passes for 857 yards and six touchdowns but also two concussions.

Then there’s Watson, who has displayed playmaking ability with his speed but may not be ready for the start of the season as he recovers from a torn ACL.

With Wicks posting the league’s highest drop rate at 18% last season, it may give Golden an opportunity to make an immediate impact in Green Bay. Whoever it is, LaFleur and Packer fans have to hope that someone steps up and becomes the No. 1 target they’ve been searching for.

More Green Bay Packers News & Rumors: