Packers President Hints at Huge Honor for Mason Crosby Following Retirement

The Green Bay Packers' offseason began with some sad news when former kicker Mason Crosby announced his retirement from the NFL. The long-time special teamer spent 16 of his 17 seasons in a Packers jersey, creating a career's worth of memories that fans won't soon forget.

To the surprise of no one, Crosby announced earlier this week that he was signing a one-day contract to retire as a Packer. The organization then honored the 40-year-old retiree with a retirement press conference on Friday, which included some potential foreshadowing from Green Bay CEO/president Mark Murphy.

Mark Murphy Hints at Mason Crosby Joining Packers Hall of Fame

Before Crosby was honored by the Packers, Murphy shared some thoughts regarding the NFL's latest retiree. After praising his former player for being "always reliable," the 69-year-old executive hinted that a huge honor could be around the corner for the Green Bay fan favorite.

"There's no doubt in my mind he will be in the Packers Hall of Fame," Murphy said with Crosby's friends and family in attendance, per The Athletic's Matt Schneidman.

Mason Crosby has a ton of family here.



Mark Murphy points out that Crosby never missed a game in the regular season or postseason during his 16 seasons here.



“There’s no doubt in my mind he will be in the Packers Hall of Fame.” pic.twitter.com/MyDXH1nw45 — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) March 7, 2025

Although Murphy's hint at Crosby joining the franchise's hall of fame is exciting, it's hardly surprising for Packers fans.

Drafted 193rd overall in 2007, Crosby retires as the Packers' all-time leader in points scored (1,918) and field goals made (395). That's without mentioning how he's also played the most consecutive regular-season games (258) and postseason appearances (23) in franchise history.

When you add his brief New York Giants tenure to the mix, Crosby's 400 successful field goals are the 15th-most in NFL history, further proving why he deserves to be immortalized in Green Bay forever.

Since 1970, a total of 170 members of the Packers organization — from players to coaches — have ended up in the team's hall of fame. Linebacker Clay Matthews and defensive end Aaron Kampman were the 2024 inductees, while it was announced in November that Murphy would be inducted as a part of the 2025 class.

Time will reveal when it'll be Crosby's turn to join the other Packers Hall of Famers. In the meantime, the Lubbock, TX native plans to continue supporting the team that drafted him from afar.

"Even though I lived in another state, I am still that (Packers) ambassador," Crosby penned in his retirement letter. "You will continue to hear and see me around, doing what I can to shine the spotlight on all the amazing things that happen in the area and also helping vital groups in the community."

It's always wonderful to see a franchise legend being given a well-deserved career send-off. With how quickly the Packers were to celebrate him following his retirement, it might not be long before a Hall of Fame announcement is made.

