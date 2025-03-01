Mark Murphy Makes Major Announcement for Packers Schedule

The Green Bay Packers' opponents for the 2025 season are set, but the full schedule hasn't been released yet. The Packers will have nine road and eight home games, adding an extra challenge to the already difficult schedule every NFC North team has to play.

One of the biggest questions about the 2025 schedule is whether the Packers will have an international game again. Green Bay has played the Giants in London in 2022 and the Eagles in Sao Paulo in 2024, losing both games. There have been rumors about the Steelers game this season being played in Dublin, Ireland.

When asked about the possibility of this in his column on Packers.com, team CEO Mark Murphy made a surprise announcement. He said that the Packers need to get used to playing in international games and that the team will be playing one every other year.

"The reality regarding international games is that it is a huge priority for the league, and we need to get used to playing them. At minimum, we will be playing an international game every other year." Packers CEO Mark Murphy

This is a surprising development since the Packers haven't had an international game until 2022. Teams aren't required to play international games more regularly than one home international game every eight years. Murphy coming out to say that there will be a Packers international game at least every other year is certainly unexpected.

The NFL announced eight international games in 2025, which will take place in Spain, Germany, Ireland, Mexico, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. The Steelers game in Ireland is the most likely scenario for the Packers to play in one next season, but it sounds like the fans should be prepared for the team to play more games overseas.

More Green Bay Packers news and rumors: