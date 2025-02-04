Packers Legend Officially Announces NFL Retirement on Tuesday
While the NFL offseason is a time for new beginnings, it's also the time of the year when older players decide to end their careers. Retirement is a part of the circle of life across all sports, and football players — who experience one of the most grueling schedules an athlete can endure — are no exception.
The current offseason has been quiet on the retirement front so far, however, that changed on Tuesday when a Green Bay Packers legend revealed he's officially walking away from the sport.
Packers News: Mason Crosby Announces NFL Retirement
On the latest episodes of his radio show on 105.7 The Fan, former Packers kicker Mason Crosby announced that he's retiring from the NFL. The former Colorado special teamer spent the first 16 seasons of his 17-year career in Green Bay before joining the New York Giants for the 2023 campaign.
"My 17 seasons in the NFL surpassed all of my childhood hopes and dreams," Crosby said (h/t @TEAM_Lammi). "I couldn't be more grateful that 16 of those years were spent with the Packers. Being drafted in the sixth round of the 2007 draft, I could have never written the script of what my career was going to become."
Even though it's sad knowing Crosby won't be back on an NFL field, his retirement isn't surprising. Not only has the Georgetown, TX native not played a game since the 2023 regular season, but he also turned 40 years old in September, which is a normal age for a kicker to retire.
It didn't take long for Crosby to become a fan favorite after he was drafted 193rd overall in 2007. He won the starting kicker job as a rookie before going on to pace the NFL with 141 points score that season. Crosby proceeded to establish himself as one of the league's most reliable legs, reaching the pinnacle when he helped the Packers win Super Bowl XLV.
Now that his career is over, Crosby retires with the 15th-most field goals (400) and sixth-most extra points (739) in NFL history. His successful kicks racked up 1,939 total points, which is not only the 11th-most in league history but also a Packers franchise record.
From winning a Super Bowl ring to smashing records, Crosby had a lengthy career worth being proud of. Congrats, No. 2 — you deserve to enjoy your retirement!