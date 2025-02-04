Packers Legend Officially Announces NFL Retirement on Tuesday

Big @packers breaking news today on @thefanmilwaukee #TheMasonCrosbyShow - @crosbykicks2 announces retirement from @NFL:

17-Year NFL Career; Super Bowl Champion ; All-Time #Packers Leading Scorer ; 11th All-Time in Points in NFL History. Listen live https://t.co/PQwaBeAAkV pic.twitter.com/ZhxHjvTO1Q