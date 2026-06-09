Packers possibly dealt a tough blow that exacerbates big questions at tight end

Mandatory minicamp is usually a time for joy and celebration for Green Bay Packers fans, but with a reported injury rearing its ugly head as the team comes back together, we could be faced with a harsh reality coming out of Day 1 in Northeastern Wisconsin.

According to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic, tight end Luke Musgrave exited the practice field with an ailment and went back to Lambeau with about 30 minutes left in practice on Tuesday. The team has yet to disclose any specifics, leaving it unclear whether this was a minor tweak or a major disruption.

Nonetheless, it exacerbates a broader question about the Packers' rotation and whether they have the requisite depth at the tight end position.

Musgrave, 25, was drafted by the Packers with the 42nd overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft and is in a contract year for the green and gold. After being relegated to a backup role in favor of Tucker Kraft during the 2025 season, Musgrave was thrust back into the starting role when Kraft tore his ACL in November.

Although Kraft is looking great in his return from injury, a potential blow to Musgrave leaves the Packers thin at one of the most important positions in the game. They have two other unproven tight ends on the roster in Josh Whyle and Drake Dabney, who are considered developmental pieces more than plug-and-play additions to the lineup. So where do they go from here?

If Luke Musgrave is hurt, the Packers might need to find a new tight end.

Kraft, for all intents and purposes, should be returning to his role as the top tight end for the Packers this season. The 25-year-old has been one of the most reliable pass-catchers on the team since he was drafted, with 1,196 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns in the past two years.

However, you're going to need more than one reliable tight end to maintain the current offense in Green Bay. If the Packers are going to lean into 12-personnel sets, they need to have at least two players at that position who can step onto the field in any given matchup. Even if Musgrave is fine, it exposes the fact that if one of their tight ends goes down, it puts a massive hole in the Packers' offense.

With a bit more financial flexibility following the Christian Watson extension, much of the conversation has surrounded an extension for Tucker Kraft. However, they might want to consider an insurance policy for the big-bodied athlete, as the first year back from an ACL tear often comes with many trials and tribulations for an athlete — especially of Kraft's stature.

Aside from this one blip, the vibes are high at Green Bay's minicamp so far, but for the front office, there's no better opportunity to evaluate the team you've constructed and find ways to make them better. Finding another tight end on the free-agent market might be the final piece of the puzzle that Packers fans have been waiting for.