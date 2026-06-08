Packers' Christian Watson extension still doesn't fix most glaring offseason mistake

The Green Bay Packers and receiver Christian Watson have agreed to a $110.5 million contract extension, but that doesn't make up for general manager Brian Gutekunst's biggest offseason blunder: Ignoring his team's depth at running back.

Or, perhaps more appropriately, its lack thereof.

That weakness is now even more glaring as starter Josh Jacobs remains under investigation after he was arrested on domestic abuse allegations, though the 28-year-old did return to practice on June 2.

But Jacobs' physical running style and coach Matt LaFleur's reliance on him as a featured back mean a potential injury is always just around the corner; Jacobs became a regular on the Packers' injury report late last season.

Running it back without acquiring another running back (pun intended) is a risky proposition.

Packers extend Watson but remain thin in the backfield

Green Bay handed Watson his shiny new deal on June 4. It's a hefty price tag for a player who can't stay healthy for a full season, but at his peak, the 27-year-old has an elite combination of size, speed and big-play ability. Keeping Watson means the Packers keep their greatest home run threat.

But it did nothing to inject much-needed talent into the running back room.

The most steady hand LaFleur has when Jacobs isn't on the field is Chris Brooks. The 26-year-old had 27 carries across 17 games last season for a grand total of 106 yards. He's a serviceable third-down back but hasn't shown he's capable of being a starter.

MarShawn Lloyd is the wildcard in this scenario. Lloyd has the physical tools to be a good No. 2 behind Jacobs ... and the potential to eventually succeed him. If he can stay healthy.

Lloyd was the Packers' third-round pick (88th overall) in 2024 but has six career carries as he's dealt with several soft-tissue injuries. When he's a full go, however, he's capable of exploding through a hole, making defenders miss and scoring anytime he touches the ball.

But it's hard to count on Lloyd until he proves he can play for a stretch of games, let alone a full season.

Behind Lloyd are a string of unproven backs: Pierre Strong, Jr. Damien Martinez and Jaden Nixon.

None of it is ideal.

Packers can't count on this group of running backs

If Jacobs misses time, Green Bay can't rely on Brooks and Lloyd to carry the team to a Super Bowl, no matter how explosive the passing game is. Jordan Love, Watson, Jayden Reed, a more experienced Matthew Golden and a healthy Tucker Kraft are only so useful if defenses can ignore the run game.

Gutekunst chose to ignore the position in the draft, so Green Bay will need to add depth through a handful of available veteran free agents such as Nick Chubb, Najee Harris and Joe Mixon.

None of those names inspires confidence, but do the names Chris Brooks and Marshawn Lloyd inspire any confidence either?

At some point this season, wear and tear will test the Packers' running backs. Right now, it doesn't appear they can pass that test.