Tucker Kraft offers Packers encouraging health sign

One of the more impactful offensive pieces the Green Bay Packers will lean on after the offseason departure of Romeo Doubs is tight end Tucker Kraft. The tight end is coming off an injury-shortened season, but is still expected to be an incredibly important piece once the pass catcher is able to return to the lineup. Fans were given hope this past week that this could be sooner than expected, with Kraft making a public appearance that caught the attention of fans and pundits.

The tight end was a part of a team group that included head coach Matt LaFleur, appearing at a weekend Luke Combs concert. The Athletic's Matt Schneidman reacted, noting, "Tucker Kraft punting beers with his surgically repaired ACL, yeah, he’s good for Week 1." This is obviously far from any type of official news, but it is a good sign that Kraft appears to be moving well and is at the point of being able to enjoy the moment.

However, it is important to note that being able to move laterally and absorb contact are hurdles that cannot be understated. While this is a great sign for Kraft, it is far from a clear answer as to whether the tight end is going to be ready to play in Week 1.

Packers Tight End Tucker Kraft Catching Fan Attention with Weekend Appearance

It is a great sign that Kraft is out and enjoying himself, but the Packers have every reason for caution with the tight end being incredibly important to the offense. While you would love to have the pass catcher on the field the first week of the season, there is reason for pause with the schedule offering the Packers an incredibly soft start to the year.

Facing the Minnesota Vikings, New York Jets, and Atlanta Falcons offers the Packers a chance to let Kraft rest or ease the tight end back into the lineup. Having such winnable games to start the year is ideal and allows the Packers to keep an open mind when it comes to how soon Kraft returns.

Regardless, there is no questioning that this past weekend was a positive sign and offered hope that Week 1 could find Kraft catching passes for Jordan Love. This prevented the team from having to lean on Luke Musgrave, who has been an undeniable disappointment, perhaps turning up the pressure on Kraft just a bit, even with the winnable games ahead.