Packers Have Possible Win-Win MarShawn Lloyd Trade Spot to Consider Now

The Green Bay Packers need to make some serious changes this offseason after ending the 2025 campaign on a low note. Part of those changes will likely involve the backfield, as the Packers decide whether Jacobs should continue being their No. 1 running back, as well as what the options behind him will look like.

MarShawn Lloyd is someone who could open the 2026 season as the RB2 behind Jacobs. At least, if he can stay healthy. The former 2024 third-rounder has been limited to one regular-season appearance in his young NFL career, leaving some Packers fans to wonder if a fresh start is something Lloyd could use this offseason.

Interestingly enough, such an opportunity may have just emerged.

On Tuesday, new Falcons general manager Ian Cunningham said Atlanta will be a "completely different team” in 2026 (h/t @RiseUpReader), indicating they'll be aggressive in making moves. Although the Falcons have Bijan Robinson as their superstar running back, they could use an RB2, which is where a potential Lloyd trade comes in.

Packers Could View Falcons as Potential MarShawn Lloyd Trade Destination

Tyler Allgeier has been a quality tailback in Atlanta's backfield for the last four seasons, but he's set to hit free agency, wherehe'll have several suitors on the free agent market. There's a good chance he looks for a bigger role elsewhere, creating an opening at RB2 for the Falcons.

The Packers drafted Lloyd with a third-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft, but he hasn't been able to step on the field for them due to several injuries. As a rookie, he missed time due to hip, hamstring, and ankle injuries in training camp and before undergoing surgery for an appendectomy later on in the year.

Those problems continued in 2025, as Lloyd missed the entire campaign due to a hamstring injury. It's clear that the Packers believe he has talent, but after two straight years of injury-riddled seasons, the juice may not be worth the squeeze anymore.

Besides, Green Bay might still be confident in Jacobs as their bellcow. He rushed for 929 yards and 13 touchdowns on 234 carries in 15 games last season. The Packers have leaned on him for the last two seasons, and fans should expect that to continue unless a clear-cut better option emerges.

The Falcons could offer Green Bay a Day 3 pick in return for Lloyd. There's no telling if Green Bay would be open to moving on from Lloyd just yet, but if things continue in the same direction that they have for the last two years, this would be the best time to move on from him before his value completely tanks.

Lloyd still has trade value around the league, as a team could have faith that the 25-year-old would be able to bounce back. The Falcons will be in the market for another RB, and Cunningham made it clear they plan to be aggressive. As great as it'd be to see Lloyd thrive in Titletown, a fresh start might be what's best for both sides, especially if the Packers can get some draft capital back.

Who knows if anything happens on this front, but the Falcons would be a great landing spot for Lloyd, especially if they lose Allgeier to the open market. That's why it might be in Packers GM Brian Gutekunst's best interest to see if Cunningham is willing to start his first year in Atlanta's front office with a bang.

