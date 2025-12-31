Packers' New RB Addition Muddies Waters More for MarShawn Lloyd

One of the biggest disappointments for the Green Bay Packers this season has been running back MarShawn Lloyd. A third-round pick by the Packers in the 2024 draft, Lloyd has had issues staying on the field with groin and hamstring injuries producing a rotten encore to a similar rookie season.

With two seasons of his rookie contract set on fire, Lloyd will face an important training camp next summer to extend his time in Green Bay. That bid is already difficult considering Lloyd’s injury history, but the Packers threw another obstacle in his path when the team announced on Tuesday that they signed RB Damien Martinez to the practice squad.

Martinez’s addition could give the Packers a potential change-up option if they choose to elevate him in the final weeks of the season. Additionally, he's an intriguing long-term addition that could force Lloyd out of Green Bay next summer.

Damien Martinez Creates More Competition for MarShawn Lloyd in 2026

Martinez was one of the top running backs in the nation over his three-year collegiate career.

After running for 2,167 yards and 16 touchdowns in two seasons at Oregon State, Martinez transferred to Miami and ran for 1,002 yards and 10 touchdowns before declaring for the draft. Although Martinez was taken in the seventh round of the draft by the Seattle Seahawks, he hasn’t appeared in a game this season. Still, the talent is there, including a 4.51-second time in the 40-yard dash and an average of 4.46 yards after contact according to Pro Football Focus.

Lloyd is a little faster with a 40-yard dash of 4.46 seconds, but after all of the hamstring and lower body injuries during his career, it’s fair to wonder if that explosiveness will still be there when he returns next summer. The Packers have Josh Jacobs entrenched as the starter and will need a backup if Emanuel Wilson departs in free agency. This should play into Lloyd’s favor, but could also be complicated if Martinez sticks around for the long haul.

For now, it feels like the Packers are covering themselves in case Lloyd doesn’t pan out. While Lloyd’s talent has flashed at times, including a 33-yard reception during a preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts, the truth is those flashes have been few and far between due to injury. There’s also a chance the Packers could add another running back through free agency or the draft, further complicating his quest for a roster spot.

It’s not the vision the Packers had for Lloyd coming into the NFL. But Martinez’s addition is another sign that time could be running out for the former USC product to prove his worth.

More Green Bay Packers News & Rumors: