Packers Playmaker Who Changed Positions Just Got Massive Gift

The goal for any NFL team is to avoid injuries during training camp but the Green Bay Packers failed that objective with some news on Monday night. New Packers cornerback Nate Hobbs underwent a minor knee procedure that will knock him out for the rest of the preseason, but he is expected to be ready for the regular season opener against the Detroit Lions.

Even though Hobbs isn’t supposed to miss any regular-season time, it creates an immediate void in the Packers' secondary. A group that lost its top corner, Jaire Alexander, this offseason now has to figure out what to do in Hobbs’s absence – especially if his recovery takes longer than expected.

It could open the door for another new cornerback, but one that Packers fans are already familiar with.

Packers CB Bo Melton Has Big Opportunity After Nate Hobbs Injury

Bo Melton began the offseason program fighting for a spot in a crowded receiver room. The Packers announced that he would be making the switch to defensive back during minicamp and Melton's stock has risen since then, drawing praise from special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia. With Melton clearly impressing the coaching staff, he’s successfully avoided the roster bubble. But Hobbs’s injury could pave the way for him to spend more time as a regular cornerback.

Keisean Nixon and Javon Bullard remain in the starting lineup as the right outside corner and the nickel corner, but Hobbs leaves an opening on the left side. While Carrington Valentine is projected to be his replacement, Melton has already climbed the depth chart in his new role and is pressing for starting snaps.

This is a thought that could make Packers fans uneasy if Hobbs has a setback in his recovery. But it’s also one that can make Melton’s stock rise even further this preseason.

Melton began his career as a receiver, catching 24 passes for 309 yards and a touchdown in his first two seasons. But despite the limited production, Melton compiled a 9.24 RAS score coming out of Rutgers thanks to his elite speed, which produced a 4.34-second time in the 40-yard dash. That could mean great things for Melton as a gunner on special teams, but he’s also taken to the cornerback position well, according to a report from Ryan Wood of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

“Melton hasn’t looked as spun around in practice as [Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley] might have predicted,” Wood wrote. “He’s consistently in the right position during coverage, making catches difficult for receivers.”

While that sounds promising, Wood also noted that Melton has to work on playing the ball as a cornerback. Hafley also noted the Packers are planning on being patient with Melton’s progress, but that may go out the window now that Hobbs is on the shelf.

Hobbs probably wasn’t going to play much this preseason – if at all – but Melton should get more reps at his new position. If he can make plays during preseason games, it could be a ticket to move up the depth chart and perhaps a bigger role than many expected once the regular season begins.

