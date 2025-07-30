Packer Who Was in Danger of Being Cut May Have Already Saved His Job

The Green Bay Packers are in the process of assembling their 53-man roster. While several players took steps forward during the team’s offseason program, training camp is another important data point. Those on the bubble will need to have strong practices to crack the team, and that is a difficult task considering the Packers are coming off an 11-win season.

But for one player that came into camp competing for a job has already taken a step forward. The words of one Packers coach has also boded well for him to earn a spot on the roster, and he is on his way to becoming one of the key standouts in training camp.

Bo Melton May Have Already Earned a Packers Roster Spot

Packers cornerback Bo Melton, who is making the transition from wide receiver this offseason, came into camp fighting for a job. But he’s already stood out in the mind of special teams coach Rich Bisaccia, who believes he’ll be an “elite” special teams player after the first week of camp.

“He’s still Bo Melton,” Bisaccia told reporters, including Acme Packing Company’s Ryan Wood on Wednesday. “He’s fast. He’s still got a smile on his face. …We’re excited to have him regardless of what side of the ball he’s on. We think he’s going to have an impact on our team.”

More Rich Bisaccia on Bo Melton: "We're excited to have him regardless what side of the ball he's on. We think he's going to have an impact on our team." — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) July 30, 2025

This would be a great development for Melton. The fifth-year player had spent the entirety of his career as a wide receiver and served in a reserve role, catching 24 passes for 309 yards and a touchdown for Green Bay over the past two seasons. With the addition of rookies Matthew Golden and Savion Williams, the Packers moved Melton to defensive back and earned praise from head coach Matt LaFleur on Tuesday.

“He’s done a nice job,” LaFleur said via Wood. “I think when you watch him through the course of drills, the skillset is there. It’s just getting the adequate number of reps to go and get comfortable out there, I would say, at a very, very difficult position to play. I’m really pleased not only with how he’s approached it, but how he’s executed.”

While Melton has impressed, he still would have an uphill climb as a cornerback with Nate Hobbs, Keisean Nixon, Javon Bullard, and Carrington Valentine on the roster. Kalen King and 2025 seventh-round pick Micah Robinson are also battling for a roster spot, leaving special teams as his best way to make the team.

It’s only the first week of camp, but the experiment has panned out for Green Bay. If Melton continues to impress, his bubble status may not be a thing by the time preseason rolls around.

More Green Bay Packers News & Rumors: