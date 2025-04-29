Packers Player on the Outs Possibly Coming Back After All

The Green Bay Packers are looking to take a jump in 2025 and become one of the best teams in the league. After flaming out in the wild card round, the Packers were open to making some sweeping changes to the roster.

Cornerback Jaire Alexander's name was floated in trade discussions and Green Bay had conversations around him but nothing materialized. With the 2025 NFL Draft officially over with and no deal struck, it looks like the Packers are open to bringing him back for the season.

A source told Rob Demovsky of ESPN that Green Bay and Alexander will keep conversations open about a possible "resolution," and a return to the Packers is on the table. He added that everything is being talked about, including being released, traded, and even coming back.

According to a source, the Packers and Jaire Alexander continue to talk about a possible resolution, which could include a reconciliation to where Alexander plays for the Packers in 2025 after all.



All options are still on the table: release, trade or return. — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) April 29, 2025

Packers Could Bring Jaire Alexander Back for 2025 Season

The Packers haven't liked what teams have offered for Alexander, which is why he's still on the team. With the draft over, there isn't much Green Bay can land that will positively impact the team for the 2025 season. A draft pick wouldn't come into use until 2026, and the Packers are looking to win now.

Running back Josh Jacobs and quarterback Jordan Love have made it clear they want Alexander back with the club. The biggest problem for the Louisville product over the last three years is his inability to stay on the field, playing in seven or fewer games in three of his past four seasons.

That is unacceptable when he's slated to make $24.6 million in 2025 and $27 million in 2026. Green Bay wants to see a return on their investment, but at the same time, they know the kind of player he is when healthy.

Getting something done on that front sooner rather than later would be a smart decision for the Packers. With free agency and the draft over, the chances to drastically improve the team for 2025 are slim. Keeping a player like Alexander on the team may end up paying off. He has two Pro Bowls and All-Pros under his belt, and there's a chance he gets back to that level in 2025.

