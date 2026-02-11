Packers' Perfect WR Signing Is a Free Agent Lions Might Let Go

The Green Bay Packers could be in the market to add a wide receiver this offseason, depending on what happens with Romeo Doubs. Doubs, who is scheduled to be a free agent, is viewed as one of the top WR free agents in the class.

There are teams with more money and a bigger need at WR that could use Doubs. Green Bay, reportedly, hasn't shut down the idea of bringing him back; however, in the case that Doubs does go elsewhere this offseason, the Packers' WR unit will still be in great shape as they have Christian Watson, Jayden Reed, Matthew Golden, Savion Williams, and Dontayvion Wicks.

Fans hope that Golden and Williams will take that next step in Year 2 next season. However, if that doesn’t happen, the Packers will need to have a reliable veteran receiving threat, such as Kalif Raymond, who may not be back with the Lions in 2026.

Kalif Raymond Would Be a Perfect Low-Cost Addition for Packers

The 31-year-old Raymond has spent the last five years as a solid depth WR and punt returner on special teams. Given his experience, Detroit would love to keep him.

That said, Spotrac projects Raymond’s calculated market value as a one-year, $3.5 million deal, which might be too rich for Detroit’s wallet, considering their other needs and a new OC taking over.

This could allow the Packers to swoop in and add a veteran wide receiver that they thought they were getting in Mecole Hardman last offseason, who didn’t pan out. This season, Raymond had 24 receptions (30 targets) for 289 yards and a touchdown across 15 games.

Green Bay wouldn’t be looking for Raymond to be a huge part in its passing game, but knowing he can do so is a nice safety net. Instead, the Packers would be looking for him to upgrade their much-maligned special teams unit.

This season, the Packers were terrible in the return game. They were ranked dead last in yards per punt return (5.6) and 23rd in yards per kick return (25.2). To say that Green Bay needs new options in the return game is an understatement.

Raymond has at least one punt return touchdown in three out of the last four seasons. And not to mention, the veteran wide receiver has been named second-team All-Pro for his return skills (2022 and 2024).

This season, Raymond took a slight step back, averaging 7.5 yards per punt return. But for his career, he’s averaging 10.4 yards per punt return, and has shown throughout his tenure with the Lions that he can change the trajectory of the game with one play.

Despite his struggles on punt returns, the Lions also put the veteran wideout on kick returns, where he averaged 26.8 yards per attempt (six returns). It's a small sample size, but it's something that should intrigue the Packers and special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia.

As we mentioned earlier, the Packers don’t need to be in the market for a wide receiver with all the talent that they have at their disposal. However, we shouldn’t be surprised if they try to add a veteran like Raymond to help them out in another facet.

