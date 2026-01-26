Bisaccia Return Buzz Makes Packers Likely to Repeat McManus Mistakes

When the Green Bay Packers' offseason began, special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia appeared to be an obvious divorce candidate. Special teams was one of the Packers' biggest areas of concern last season, between blocked kicks and miscues, so it wouldn't have been surprising to see Bisaccia given a pink slip.

Instead, it seems that Bisaccia is safe. On Monday, ESPN's Rob Demovsky and Jen Lada reported that all signs point to the 65-year-old ST coordinator staying in Green Bay (h/t @packers_access):

"It is possible (Adam Stenavich) ends up in (Tennessee), and I would be stunned if there aren't a couple of current GB staff members on the Dolphins staff. 'Is Rich B. safe?' It sure looks like it." Rob Demovsky, ESPN

This is awful news for a fan base that already has reason to question head coach Matt LaFleur and is dealing with the loss of former defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley. Bisaccia's coaching carries plenty of issues, and it's unlikely he'll solve things in one offseason.

Additionally, his impending return likely means the Packers are on track to make even more Brandon McManus-related mistakes next season.

Brandon McManus Is Shaping Up to Be a Packers Problem Again

Choosing not to part ways with McManus and bringing back Bisaccia speaks to a franchise stuck in neutral. At some point, contracts and past performance should no longer matter. If the ultimate goal is to win a Super Bowl, it should be about collecting pieces that help you have this upside while parting ways with coaches and players that have let the franchise down.

Having McManus return is unacceptable after the kicker missed two field goals and an extra point and set the stage for an epic Chicago Bears comeback in the Divisional Round. Green Bay can never trust McManus again, especially when his 80.0% field-goal rate in the regular season was the fourth-worst effort of his 12-year career.

If that wasn't bad enough, he was also just 6-of-12 (50.0%) on kicks from 40 yards or further, illustrating how the Packers can't rely on him for clutch moments. Concerns stemming from that performance are likely why Green Bay signed Lukas Havrisik to a futures contract earlier this month.

And that's without even mentioning McManus' inconsistent availability or his touchback issues, which should've given Green Bay even more reason to turn the page.

Bisaccia and McManus' return is a disaster waiting to happen, proving that the front office hasn't learned its lesson. The Packers appear all too happy to repeat their mistakes and are setting the stage for an avoidable disaster, leaving time to tell if the fallout will be enough to change their ways.

