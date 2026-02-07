Romeo Doubs' Packers Future Takes Positive Turn with Latest Reporting

The Green Bay Packers have a plethora of cooks in the kitchen when it comes to the team's wide receivers room.

With Christian Watson, Matthew Golden, Romeo Doubs, Dontayvion Wicks, Jayden Reed, and Savion Williams on the roster, Jordan Love had no shortage of options when delivering the ball from the pocket. This is on top of rising star tight end Tucker Kraft, who looked well on his way to an All-Pro level season before suffering a knee injury that cut short his 2025 campaign.

This is why many fans and pundits have viewed Doubs' defection from this roster during the offseason as a certainty rather than simply a possibility. While he admits there is still plenty of work to be done before a reunion can be considered likely, Dan Graziano of ESPN.com is reporting that the door is not closed for a return to Green Bay, as the two sides are expected to sit down to see if there is a deal to be made.

Rumors of Romeo Doubs' Packers Break Up May Have Been Premature

The Packers' salary cap situation entering the 2026 offseason isn't the worst in the league, by any stretch, but Brian Gutekunst will have his work cut out for him if he wants to make any significant signings in the coming months. Whether it comes by restructuring larger contracts, as laid out by Wendell Ferreira of A to Z Sports, or cutting ties with players who have underperformed, there are avenues for the front office to take that will make adding or retaining talent feasible.

With this being the case, Graziano's reporting that the two sides are expected to sit down and discuss what Green Bay would be willing to offer to see whether their prospective plan would be in line with what Doubs and his representation are looking for in a potential deal.

Given all the other wide receivers set to enter the open market this offseason, there is a distinct possibility that Doubs will be further down prospective suitors' wish lists than he'd like. That could be enough for Doubs to sign a short-term deal, one that provides another out for free agency in 2027, perhaps, rather than hoping to cash in on a long-term contract this offseason. With players like George Pickens, Mike Evans, Jauan Jennings, and more potentially coming off the board before him, it will only limit the number of landing spots with big money to offer Doubs.

In no way is this to say that Packers fans should prepare themselves for Doubs to be back with the team in 2026, the possibility of that scenario playing out seems a bit more promising after this reporting than it did after the season ended, though.

