Packers Have Perfect Approach to Aaron Rodgers Showdown

The Green Bay Packers are coming off of a 27-23 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Although the Packers won, they have now had disappointing offensive performances the past two weeks, emphasizing the need for improvement ahead of a massive Week 8 clash.

Many Packers fans are treating this upcoming game as a big deal. Next Sunday night, Green Bay faces the Pittsbrugh Steelers at Lambeau Field, which will be former quarterback Aaron Rodgers' first matchup against his old team since the 2023 split, having spent his first 18 seasons with the Packers.

Rodgers' return might be intimidating to some, but head coach Matt LaFleur doesn't seemed to fazed by it, according to The Athletic's Matt Schneidman.

"We’re playing the Pittsburgh Steelers, who happen to have Aaron Rodgers. It’s simple as that,” LaFleur said when asked about th eupcoming Packers-Steelers game. This is exactly the approach the Packers should be taking heading into this highly anticipated showdown.

Matt LaFleur Not Overblowing Aaron Rodgers Return

While fans may feel the Packers should make Rodgers’ return a bigger deal, LaFleur’s calm approach is the correct one. Over the past two weeks, Green Bay hasn’t played its best football, and the team must focus on getting back on track rather than wondering how Rodgers' return will be handled.

After back-to-back not-so-convincing wins against the Cardinals and Cincinnati Bengals, the Packers need a decive performance against the Steelers and can't let Rodgers get in the way. The last thing Green Bay needs is to let its former QB get in the players' heads, causing unnecessary distractions, especially when he's playing well.

In six games this season, Rodgers has gone 118-of-172 (68.6%) for 1,270 passing yards, 14 touchdowns (to five interceptions), and a 105.0 passer rating. He's coming off his second four-TD performance of the year, but Green Bay can't be intimidated. Instead, it has to find a way to outperform Pittsburgh, regardless of who's under center.

On Sunday, the Packers' offense was only able to muster three first half points against the Cardinals. Green Bay also struggled to convert third downs going 3-of-10 and was penalized 10 times.

Those mistakes left fans frustrated despite the victory, and they highlight why LaFleur’s even-keeled approach is so important right now.

If the Packers were to overfocus on Rodgers’ return, it could lead to another slow offensive start and put unnecessary pressure on the entire team for another comeback. By treating it like any other game, Green Bay can focus on executing its game plan while minimizing mistakes rather than playing emotionally.

LaFleur's calm, professional mindset is exactly why the Packers have the perfect approach heading into their showdown with their former franchise quarterback. Rodgers loves attention, and Green Bay can't jeapordize its chances of victory by giving it to him.

