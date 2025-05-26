Aaron Rodgers Already Making Packers Assumptions for When He Retires

For better or worse, every Aaron Rodgers headline is going to attract attention for the Green Bay Packers. After the Packers tired of the quarterback's diva tendencies, the franchise opted to turn the page to Jordan Love, and Rodgers landed in New York. Predictably, the Jets became a dumpster fire, and now Rodgers is doing his best Favre impression with the "will he, won't he" continue his playing career in Pittsburgh. It is a sad position the Steelers appear to have willingly drafted themselves into.

However, things took another interesting turn this week with Rodgers was asked about retiring as a Packer on a one-day deal. Whenever the quarterback does eventually decide to hang it up, this would be the obvious decision. Despite the annoying theatrics, the quarterback remains a franchise legend and a Super Bowl champion. Still, it is far from a done deal if you listen to what Rodgers had to say on the idea.

"I grew up a [49ers] fan, and most of my favorite players retired as a Niner. Jerry Rice, who went to three other teams, came back and retired as a Niner, so I understand the cool thing about it, but if I didn't do it, would that make a difference in how I'm viewed in the Packers' eyes? There's a lot of love for me and how I feel about the team, if I do or I don't [retire as a Packer], I don't think it should make a difference, I'm not sure yet. If they approached me about it, I probably would." Aaron Rodgers

It is the typical lukewarm answer Packer fans have grown used to hearing from the franchise legend. Perhaps the quarterback should have been more concerned about his playoff performance and less worried about front office decisions. Yes, the quarterback was rarely given great defenses to make deep playoff runs, but the consistency with which Rodgers flamed out in the playoffs demands a level of responsibility.

Responsibility is a word the quarterback doesn't seem fond of when it relates to his own career. The veteran would far prefer to sit on ESPN and discuss conspiracy theories or hold teams hostage with his offseason decisions.

This is the type of attitude Packer fans grew used to with Favre, and one Rodgers appeared to pick up late in his career. With this in mind, this story really isn't that surprising for a team that does owe Rodgers the eventual honor. As smug and frustrating as the veteran quarterback can be, he is a franchise legend and a Super Bowl champion who deserves recognition for his accomplishments.

