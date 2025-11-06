Packers' Offseason Decision Haunting Green Bay at Halfway Point

We've reached the halfway point of the 2025 NFL season, and the Green Bay Packers are right in the thick of things in a jam-packed NFC North. Although the first half of the campaign went well, there's always room for improvement, especially when certain Packers need to step up.

Some may look at rookie Matthew Golden not being as involved in the passing attack, while others may point to the Aaron Banks signing. Neither of those decisions is haunting the Packers as much as the signing of cornerback Nate Hobbs.

The Packers gave him a four-year, $48 million deal in free agency that has aged terribly thus far.

Packers Signing Nate Hobbs Is Already Haunting Them

In theory, the decision to move on from Jaire Alexander was the correct one. He landed with the Baltimore Ravens but got shipped off to the Philadelphia Eagles after playing in just two games for the Ravens.

It's clear injuries have impacted him, and he doesn't appear to be the same player, but the choice to sign Hobbs as his replacement has been a disaster. The Packers benched him in Week 8 in favor of Carrington Valentine. It continued in Week 9 against the Panthers, as Hobbs played in 19 total snaps. In that contest, he finished with a 39.9 overall grade (second-worst on the team) and a 40.1 coverage grade (worst on the team) on Pro Football Focus.

This play was in par with what he has done for the Packers this season. In seven games (five starts) this season for Green Bay, Hobbs has logged 19 total tackles and one pass breakup. They've played him at a boundary spot, which isn't where he's most productive. That comes in the slot, but with Javon Bullard playing well in that spot, Hobbs isn't needed there.

To make matters worse, Hobbs is going to miss several weeks with a grade 1 MCL sprain. This is the second time he has suffered a knee injury after he had to undergo surgery for a torn meniscus in training camp. Adding more fuel to the fire is the Packers' consideration of signing free agent cornerback Asante Samuel Jr., who was finally cleared to play after undergoing spinal fusion surgery in April.

Even though the Packers haven't come out and spoken negatively about Hobbs to the media, it's clear this signing has been underwhelming. Hobbs has struggled to stay healthy, and when he's been on the field, he hasn't played well, allowing a 123.7 passer rating with 14.4 yards given up per reception.

Hobbs, frankly, has been a disappointment, and Green Bay can't be thrilled with their decision to hand him $48 million during free agency. Only time will tell if the Packers' offseason blunder will continue haunting them down the stretch.

