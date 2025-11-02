Cursed Aaron Banks Signing Keeps Coming Back to Haunt Packers

The Green Bay Packers have had half the season to assess their offseason additions, and it's safe to say some are sticking out like a sore thumb more than others. Veteran offensive guard Aaron Banks — who the Packers signed to a four-year, $77 million contract — has been among the biggest disappointments, whether it's because of his inability to stay on the field and the lack of an impact made whenever he's been healthy enough to play.

Unfortunately, what's already been bad just became worse on Sunday afternoon. Banks suffered a stinger during the first half of the Packers' collision with the Carolina Panthers before the team announced that he was questionable to return.

Considering how Banks was nowhere to be seen once the second half started, it's safe to say Green Bay fans have another reason to regret the offseason addition.

Aaron Banks' Knack for Injuries Continue to Frustrate Packers

The Packers made a $77 million investment in Banks, with the hopes that he'd become a key cog in the offensive line machine.

Instead, the former Notre Dame blocker has played only 264 offensive snaps across six games before going down on Sunday, forcing other O-linemen to step up in his place. It'd be one thing if the injury concerns were new, but Banks was signed as a known commodity, playing an average of 13.3 games in his first four seasons.

That's why it isn't surprising that Banks' injury-prone ways have followed him to America's Dairyland. Since joining the Packers, the 28-year-old veteran has dealt with injuries to his "back, ankle, groin, and shin since the start of training camp," per Packers Wire's Zach Kruse, further highlighting how his presence has been more detrimental than helpful so far.

It'd be one thing if Banks were at least stepping up when he was healthy enough to play, but that's far from the truth. He ranked poorly among 82 eligible offensive guards on Sunday afternoon when it came to certain Pro Football Focus grades, including run blocking (49.7, 69th) and overall performance (55.1, 54th). That's far from what the Packers want to see from a vet with three more years remaining on his contract.

Packers Options to Replace Aaron Banks Are Limited

It's safe to say the Packers will be in a tough spot if Banks can't stay healthy. Sean Rhyan filled in for Banks after the latter's exit and didn't look all that good. Rhyan struggled to offer adequate run protection, make it clear that he's more suited as a backup rather than a full-time starter.

The 2025 NFL trade deadline is on Tuesday, so it isn't as if general manager Brian Gutekunst has a ton of time to work the phones. That means Green Bay will likely be forced to turn to internal options and free-agent signings for help, which isn't a guaranteed recipe for success — especially this late into the campaign.

Banks' health will be closely monitored in the coming days, and how the Packers handle his status will be interesting. Whether he misses a considerable amount of time or not, his early performance has made it clear that the status quo can't continue into the playoffs if Green Bay wants to win a Super Bowl.

More Green Bay Packers News & Rumors: