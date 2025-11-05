Asante Samuel Buzz Is Terrible News for Nate Hobbs

The Green Bay Packers didn't make any moves at the trade deadline. That was a disappointing approach, considering that they just lost star tight end Tucker Kraft for the season and that they were fresh off a humiliating home loss to the Carolina Panthers.

Nevertheless, that doesn't mean that the Packers are not actively looking to strengthen the team. If anything, they want to fix their season-long woes at the cornerback position, especially in the wake of Nate Hobbs' injury following his previously disappointing play. Interestingly enough, it sounds like Green Bay is already eyeing a replacement, and that's bad news for the banged-up defender.

Packers Reportedly Want to Sign CB Asante Samuel Jr.

According to a report by Packers insider Matt Schneidman of The Athletic, general manager Brian Gutekunst has set his sights on former Los Angeles Chargers CB Asante Samuel Jr., who was finally cleared to play after dealing with a complicated injury:

"According to a source, the Packers are looking into the possibility of signing free-agent cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. Samuel, a 26-year-old 2021 second-round pick of the Chargers, was recently cleared for football activity after undergoing spinal fusion surgery in April," wrote Schneidman.

Hobbs was already going through a tough season, given his subpar performances and recent injury, but adding Samuel to the mix would potentially be the end of the line for him in Jeff Hafley's defense:

"Nate Hobbs is set to miss multiple weeks with an MCL sprain, not in the knee he underwent surgery on early in training camp for a torn MCL," Schneidman added. "Hobbs had been demoted to the team’s No. 3 cornerback behind Keisean Nixon and Carrington Valentine in the last two games."

Hobbs only played 23 snaps in the past two games combined. He has given up 14 completions on 22 targets for 202 receiving yards and two touchdowns, and he's giving up a career-worst 14.4 yards per completion. Opposing quarterbacks have a 123.7 passer rating when targeting him, the worst in his career. He holds a 52.0 Pro Football Focus grade, which ranks 85th among 105 eligible players.

Samuel is a talented player and a former second-round pick who's just 26 years old, and with six interceptions in his young career, he's the type of ball hawk and defensive playmaker who could help turn the Packers' struggling secondary around.

The Packers will have their fair share of competition to sign Samuel, now that he's finally been cleared to take the field again. But if this team is for real about making a Super Bowl run, they can't allow him to leave Lambeau Field without a deal, even if it means bad news for Hobbs.

