Packers Fans May Not Want Injured Veteran to Return in Week 8
The Green Bay Packers are set to travel to play the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. They are sitting with a 5-2 record and have won three games in a row.
Meanwhile, the Jags are 2-5 and had a rough start to the season. They'll be giving Green Bay their best shot as they look to right the ship.
As for the Packers, they may be getting some reinforcements on the defensive side of the ball but it may be what they want right now.
Packers News: Quay Walker Participated in Thursday’s Practice
Tom Silverstein posted the Packers injury report and linebacker Quay Walker was listed as a limited participant on Thursday.
In Week 7 against the Houston Texans, Walker left the game with a concussion. The Georgia product is still in the concussion protocol but this was a step in the right direction. Although it's great to see Walker's health improve, the fanbase may not want to see Walker back into the fold yet.
The 24-year-old leads the team in total tackles (52) but has struggled on the field. He has a 48.7 overall grade and has six missed tackles per PFF.
Eric Wilson stepped in to replace Walker against the Texans and played well. The 30-year-old played in 56 defensive snaps and notched an 82.7 defensive grade. He logged six total tackles and played the run well. And Green Bay will need that on Sunday.
Jacksonville running back Tank Bigsby has created 25 missed tackles on 67 carries this season. He also averages 4.58 yards after first contact. The Packers will need to wrap up and shut down the run. Walker has struggled in that department and Wilson could be the better one to trot out.
Walker still needs to get out of the concussion protocol to suit up, but it may be better if he misses this contest for the defense's sake.
