Packers Need to Re-Sign Veteran Special Teamer Next After Big Starter News

With the NFL free agency set to kickoff next week, the Green Bay Packers have decided to re-sign one of their players from this past season, keeping him off the open market.

On Monday, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that the Packers are re-signing veteran linebacker Isaiah McDuffie to a two-year, $8 million contract. McDuffie wasn’t considered one of their high priority free agents, but anytime you can bring back someone who is a key special teams player and solid defender, you've got to do it.

As for special teams, kicker Brandon McManus should be the Packers’ next re-signing before free agency begins. The 33-year-old kicker gave Green Bay stability at the position, which they were lacking throughout last preseason and the first part of the 2024 season.

McManus took over for rookie Brayden Narveson in Week 7 as the Packers cut the rookie kicker in mid-October. In six games with Green Bay, Narveson made 12-of-17 field goals and was a perfect 16-of-16 on extra points.

However, the rookie kicker struggled on attempts from 40-plus yards out, making 5-of-10 field goals, opening the door for the Packers to search for another option.

McManus took the opportunity from the Pack and did not look back. In 11 games with Green Bay, the veteran kicker made 20-of-21 field goals and was a perfect 30-of-30 on extra point attempts.

Unlike Narveson, the 33-year-old had much better success from 40-plus yards away, making 6-of-7 field goals. At the NFL Scouting Combine, Packers general manager Brian Gutenkunst mentioned that they are working towards bringing McManus back for another year.

The Packers saw in 2023 with Anders Carlson and at the start of this season with Narveson, how an inconsistent kicking game can put your team in a position. With McManus, they didn’t have to worry about that.

For his career, the 11-year veteran is a career-82.2 percent field goal kicker, while making 97.4 percent of his extra points. That said, he’ll see if the Packers can get McManus re-signed as that would be another thing knocked off their offseason checklist.

