Packers Block Starter From Hitting Free Agency With New Deal on Monday

The Green Bay Packers need to make some meaningful additions this offseason after getting bounced in the wild card round last postseason.

The Packers have $48 million in cap space, according to Spotrac, which ranks 14th in the league. With free agency starting next week, Green Bay decided to retain a defender to keep him from touching the open market.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Packers are re-signing LB Isaiah McDuffie to a two-year, $8 million contract with the ability to rise to $9.5 million.

Sources: #Packers are re-signing LB Isaiah McDuffie on a two-year, $8-million deal with upside to $9.5M.



McDuffie has 183 tackles over the last two seasons. pic.twitter.com/wxUnkAhuMQ — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 3, 2025

Packers Re-Signed Isaiah McDuffie on Monday

McDuffie came into the league as a sixth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and has spent all four seasons with the Packers.

McDuffie is known for being an effective run defender and the Packers didn't want to let him walk. Over the last seasons, he's started in 25 games, including all 17 contests in 2024. He's compiled 183 total tackles, eight TFLs, six QB hits, and one sack.

The Packers still have Quay Walker and Edgerrin Cooper as two athletic difference makers in the middle of the field. Keeping McDuffie around gives them a stable trio at linebacker going into 2025 and allows them to focus elsewhere during free agency.

Cornerback and receiver are two glaring holes that the Packers need to improve at. That has led to trade rumors around receiver D.K. Metcalf.

Regardless, Green Bay has their hands full this offseason to add more playmakers to this roster. Taking care of business with McDuffie shows how he's viewed inside the building and they didn't want other teams to even get a chance to land him.

His AAV being just $4 million on the new deal isn't a ton of money and allows the Packers to still be active on the market.

More Green Bay Packers News and Rumors: