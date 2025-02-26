Packers Reveal Veteran They’re Actively Trying to Re-Sign Before Free Agency

The Green Bay Packers didn't have the season they wanted in 2024. Despite making the playoffs, they were eliminated in the wild card round.

The Packers will use free agency as one of the paths to add players to the fold. While they seek to do that, they also look to retain some key players. When general manager Brian Gutekunst was speaking to members of the media at the NFL Scouting Combine, he revealed the team is looking to retain Brandon McManus.

Gutekunst said, "Yeah, we'd love to. We're working towards that end. We'll see where that goes."

Packers Want Brandon McManus Back in 2025

The Packers added McManus in October after they parted ways with Brayden Narveson. In six games with Green Bay, Narveson went 12-of-17 on field-goal attempts, including 5-of-9 from 40-49 yards away.

That led to McManus getting added, and he was a stable force for them. Over 11 games for the Packers, he was 20-of-21 on field-goal attempts and a perfect 30-of-30 on extra-point attempts.

The 33-year-old has 11 years of NFL experience under his belt with the Denver Broncos, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Packers. Over that span, he's 273-of-332 (82.2%) on field goals and 342-of-351 (97.4%) extra points. One of the best parts of his game is the range he provides. He's drilled 48 kicks from 50-plus yards in his career while going 75-of-88 (85%) from 40-49 yards away.

The Packers have been searching for consistency at kicker ever since Mason Crosby left town in 2022. Prior to Narveson, Green Bay had Anders Carlson as their starter. He went 27-of-33 (81.8%) on field goal attempts in 2023, but his biggest struggles came in the postseason. In the loss to the 49ers, Carlson went 2-of-3 on field goals, including a 41-yard miss in the fourth quarter.

McManus was a reliable weapon for the Packers, and it makes plenty of sense why they want him back in 2025.

