Josh Jacobs Had Surprise Gift for Jordan Love After Week 7 Win
The Green Bay Packers are sitting at 5-2 after they secured their third straight victory. In Week 7, they pulled off a thrilling 24-22 win over the Houston Texans.
The Packers have found different ways to win, and their confidence continues to rise. Running back Josh Jacobs came over this offseason and replaced Aaron Jones in the backfield. He's been one of the most effective ball carriers in the league.
The Alabama product is second in the NFL in carries (120) and fourth in rushing yards (540). But despite this great rushing attack, Jacobs was able to make an impact through the air. He finally scored a receiving touchdown after reeling in 211 receptions, the longest streak in NFL history.
After the game, he decided he was going to give Jordan Love a gift.
Packers News: Josh Jacobs Gives Jordan Love Game Ball
Jacobs was speaking to team reporters after the game and said it was "long overdue" for his first career receiving touchdown. But instead of keeping the football, he said he would give it to Love because it was his 50th career passing touchdown.
The vibes and the brotherhood in the Packers locker room are evident. These guys love playing with one another and want to see each other succeed. Jacobs also said the team had three or four plays in the red zone designed for him to get that receiving touchdown.
The roster Matt LaFleur and Brian Gutekunst have built is selfless, and the players want to play for each other. Jacobs' postgame comments further indicate that.
