Christian Watson's injury scare exposed the Packers' most overlooked problem

The Green Bay Packers bounced back in a big way on Thursday night. They hosted the Carolina Panthers' shaky defense, with Jordan Love slinging the ball downfield and putting his guys in a position to make plays.

Notably, one of those big throws nearly led to a catastrophe. Christian Watson made a big catch for a 53-yard gain, but he had to be taken to the hospital in an ambulance right away. Surprisingly, he returned to the field late in the third quarter after further evaluation.

While the Packers dodged a massive bullet this time, Watson's absence exposed again how thin this team is at wide receiver. The November 10 trade deadline is approaching, and they should strongly consider adding another pass catcher.

The Green Bay Packers should try to add another wide receiver

Jordan Love is doing too much with too little. He should be an MVP based on how terrible the Packers' running game has been, how many passes his guys have dropped, and how little help he's had from the offensive line.

Christian Watson and Matthew Golden are responsible for the bulk of the production. They have combined for 148 targets, 85 receptions, 1,327 yards, and 10 touchdowns. For context, they're the only wide receivers on the team with at least one touchdown reception.

Tucker Kraft is behind them in the pecking order, but his numbers (35-350-3) are far from impressive, and there's a massive drop-off after him. Jayden Reed won't return this season, Dontayvion Wicks and Romeo Doubs are gone, and no one else has stepped up.

Watson has a long history of injuries, and Golden's production has come more from boom-or-bust situations and volume than from efficiency. He's leading the league with 82 targets, yet he only has 43 receptions, and he has some head-scratching drops.

The Packers need someone else to turn to. The Detroit Lions did a solid job of keeping Golden and Watson in check in Week 7, and the offense just couldn't stay ahead of the sticks when the 20+-yard gains weren't there.

This might not be the team's only issue, but it's definitely the most overlooked. While people talk about the offensive line (and rightfully so), this team is also one injury or bad game away from a disaster. They're too thin.

Jordan Love is playing the best football of his career, and it's about time the Packers give him a hand for a change.