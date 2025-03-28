Packers Must Reunite Coach With Playmaker Attempting an NFL Comeback

The Green Bay Packers are fortunate to have one of the deepest wide receiver rooms in the NFL. Romeo Doubs, Christian Watson, and Jayden Reed each recorded at least 600 receiving yards during the 2024 campaign, leaving time to tell how the trio — and the rest of the Packers' WR unit — builds off that performance come September.

Having said that, the Packers' wideout situation is far from perfect despite all the talent. After all, injuries plagued the WR room throughout the season as Reed and Dontayvion Wicks were the only Green Bay wideouts to suit up in all 17 games, highlighting the need to add depth this offseason.

As of March 28, the Packers have only signed one free-agent wideout — veteran speedster Mecole Hardman. Although the sole signing has been somewhat disappointing to fans, the good news is that the perfect veteran playmaker just became available for a deal.

Packers Must Reunite Assistant HC Rich Bisaccia With Hunter Renfrow

Former Las Vegas Raiders WR Hunter Renfrow is attempting an NFL comeback, according to insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero. The 29-year-old playmaker is ready to return to the gridiron after missing the entire 2024 season and would be a solid depth target for the Packers if his injuries are in the rearview.

Comeback? Former #Raiders WR Hunter Renfrow, who did not play football last year but is still just 29-years-old, is visiting his old team the #Raiders today, per me and @TomPelissero.



The SC-native also visited the #Panthers Wednesday and could do more. He plans to play in 2025. pic.twitter.com/mbQBwJ20gT — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 28, 2025

Assistant head coach/special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia is a huge reason why the Packers should consider targeting Renfrow. Bisaccia was the Raiders' assistant head coach during Renfrow's first three seasons with the franchise, which included handling interim coaching duties when Jon Gruden was relieved early in the 2021 season.

Interestingly enough, some of the veteran wideout's best games came after Gruden's dismissal.

The ex-Clemson Tiger became the focal point of Las Vegas' attack after Gruden's exit, finishing the year with career highs in catches (103), yards (1,038), and touchdowns (9), while also recording three consecutive 100-yard outings from Weeks 12 to 14. The performance also culminated in Renfrow's first Pro Bowl appearance.

Bisaccia left the Raiders after that season, meaning Renfrow never had the opportunity to replicate the previous year's success. The Myrtle Beach, SC native has struggled to find consistent production since then, mustering only 61 catches for 585 yards and two TDs in 27 games in the following two seasons, culminating in him being released by Las Vegas last March.

Renfrow has had over a year to reflect on his release, and it's clear he wants to be a contributor somewhere. Even if a potential reunion with Bisaccia leads to a fraction of the success the duo previously experienced, Renfrow could still be a solid WR5/6 for the Packers, who can also step up when injuries arise.

Besides, signing Renfrow to a one-year contract likely wouldn't cost much, making him the perfect low-risk, high-reward option if Green Bay doesn't want to break the bank.

With his drawing interest from teams like the Raiders and the Carolina Panthers, Renfrow might not be available for long. That's why the Packers must find a way to reunite him with Bisaccia before the opportunity disappears.

