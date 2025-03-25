New Packers WR Asks Fans for Help After Signing With Green Bay

The Green Bay Packers have had an interesting offseason, and one of their big additions was former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman.

While not the No. 1 wideout that the Packers' offense desperately needs, he's still a versatile veteran who can contribute in a variety of ways. It's only a one-year contract, but Hardman hopes to earn more playing time than he's seen in recent years to prove he's worthy of a longer extension.

That said, he's aware that he might not spend more than one season in Green Bay. As a result, he's asking fans to help him find some temporary housing instead of making a purchase.

Mecole Hardman Asks Packers Fans to Help Find Rental Houses

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Hardman said, "Anybody know of some good rental houses In (sic) Green Bay or the surrounding area?"

This is an interesting time for the six-year vet, who has played with the Chiefs every year of his career to this point save a brief stint with the New York Jets that ultimately resulted in a trade back to Kansas City. Originally a second-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, he's a three-time Super Bowl champion and former All-Pro returner, so he'll bring a level of winning experience to a Packers team looking to jump to the next level.

Hardman was only on the field for 14% of the Chiefs' offensive snaps in 2024, clearly being phased out of the offense in favor of more consistent options. His most productive campaign was back in 2021 when he caught 59 passes for 693 yards, and perhaps a fresh start could help him get back to that output.

For now, though, he needs to find somewhere to live. Even if Hardman doesn't stay in Green Bay long-term, it's time for him to get acclimated with his new city as he prepares to make an impact on the field in 2025.

