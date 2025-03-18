5 Low-Cost Wide Receivers the Packers Can Still Sign in Free Agency

4. Diontae Johnson

Diontae Johnson is the perfect example of a high-risk, high-reward player.

On one hand, he can be a game-changer. He made the Pro Bowl with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2021, posting 107 receptions for 1,161 yards and eight touchdowns. That season included a standout performance in Week 4 against the Packers when he hauled in nine receptions for 92 yards and a touchdown.

On the other hand, he can wear out his welcome faster than a guest who double-dips at a party. After spending his first five seasons with the Steelers, Johnson somehow managed to be on three different teams in 2024 alone. That’s impressive—but in the worst possible way.

The Packers would need to do their homework on Johnson and ensure their locker room has the personality to keep things steady if they bring him in. But the red flags come with a silver lining: his price tag is much lower than a player with his résumé would normally command. If Green Bay is willing to roll the dice, Johnson could be a bargain.

5. DJ Chark

Wrapping up our list is another former second-rounder, DJ Chark.

Chark spent his first four seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars and even earned a Pro Bowl nod in 2019 after posting 73 receptions for 1,008 yards and eight touchdowns.

Unfortunately, his production has dropped off a cliff since then. He hasn’t topped 709 receiving yards in a season since, and his 2024 campaign was an outright disaster. After battling injuries and inconsistency with the Los Angeles Chargers, he finished the season with just four receptions for 31 yards and one touchdown in seven games.

At this point, Chark is like an old sports car—you remember how great it used to be, but you're not sure if it still runs the same. If the Packers sign him, they’ll be hoping to get a version closer to his 2022–2023 form, when he averaged 32.5 receptions, 514 yards, and four touchdowns.

