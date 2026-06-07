Packers' most underrated star will have to work overtime in 2026

Most of the discourse surrounding the Green Bay Packers' defense always revolves around Micah Parsons, which, to be fair, makes perfect sense. However, as big a game-wrecker as he is, he's not the only star playing on Matt LaFleur's defense.

For most of his two-year career, Edgerrin Cooper has been wildly unappreciated. His name is rarely brought up when talking about the league's best linebackers or best young players, even though the numbers and tape prove so.

That's why it was refreshing to see him finally get some recognition. NFL.com's Tom Blair named him the Packers' most underappreciated player entering the 2026 season, though he also thinks he'll have to take a big leap in year 3 to make up for his team's absences.

Edgerrin Cooper will be crucial to the Green Bay Packers in 2026

"Rashan Gary is gone, Parsons and Devonte Wyatt are coming off season-ending injuries and there's a new coordinator (Jonathan Gannon) and middle linebacker (Zaire Franklin) in the house. Cooper has the chance to prove he can be a steadying hand in Green Bay as he moves through his third professional season," wrote Blair.

Cooper didn't need much time to make an impact in Wisconsin. The former Texas A&M star started only four games as a rookie, but he still recorded 3.5 sacks, four pass breakups, and recovered a couple of fumbles.

His sack production dipped last season, but everything else was better. He started 16 regular-season games and had 118 total tackles (63 solo), 4 tackles for loss, 3 QB hits, 9.5 sacks, 4 pass breakups, 2 forced fumbles, and 1 fumble recovery. Pro Football Focus gave him a 75.7 overall grade, ranking 16th among 88 eligible linebackers. Not so bad for a second-round pick in his second year.

Cooper is outstanding in coverage, and even with a prominent arrival like Zaire Franklin by his side, he has the tools to be this defense's quarterback. Jonathan Gannon will be wise to get him going after the quarterback as he did as a rookie, especially while Parsons is out with an injury, but he's also a proficient run-stopper.

Linebackers don't usually get enough credit; it's an ungrateful position. The premium bucks go to defensive ends and cornerbacks, but Cooper can earn himself a big payday with another strong season in 2026.

It's hard to shine and stand out from the rest of the pack when you share the field with a wrecking ball of a superstar like Parsons, but Cooper has the makings of a star of his own. The Packers will need unsung heroes to step up early in the season, and this might finally be the year Cooper enters the league-wide conversation as one of the most promising and productive players at the position.