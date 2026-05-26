Latest Packers win-loss prediction is a gut punch to the fans

The Green Bay Packers entered the 2025 season with Super Bowl aspirations. Trading for Micah Parsons seemed to be the league-shaking move they had been waiting to make for quite a while, and he was a wrecking ball as early as he set foot at Lambeau Field.

Unfortunately, a plethora of injuries got in the way of Matt LaFleur's team. The Packers couldn't stay healthy and underpeformed against teams they should've beaten, leading to a somewhat disappointing 9-7-1 season.

Even still, the Packers were a Caleb Williams' miracle throw away from making it to the NFC Divisional Round. That's why it's somewhat surprising to read Bleacher Report analyst Moe Moton be so pessimistic about this team in 2026. In his latest column, he argued that Tucker Kraft and Micah Parsons being out early, plus the Packers' tough schedule, will lead them to another disappointing 9-8 campaign.

The Packers can't afford another disappointing season

"Head coach Matt LaFleur can still lead the Packers to another winning season with a top-12 scoring offense led by quarterback Jordan Love and running back Josh Jacobs, but the Packers will have to work harder to stay above .500 this year," wrote Moton.

While there are still some legitimate concerns about the cornerback room, Matt LaFleur's overly-conservative game management, and the status of Parsons and Kraft, this team isn't built to just hover around .500.

Granted, the NFC North is the most competitive division in all of football, so nearly half of their regular-season contests will be against playoff-caliber competition by design. Even so, the Packers have every resource to hold their ground against any opponent.

More than that, the fan base has already lost its patience with this current regime. LaFleur still got a contract extension after last season, but the fact that they waited so long after the elimination to announce it was telling. Also, Kevin Stefanski got a contract extension the year before winning just 5 games, and he was let go; that will never stop a front office from moving on.

Some still believe the jury is out on Jordan Love, so there's much more than just a playoff berth at stake in Wisconsin this season. Failing to win double-digit games might actually signal the beginning of the end for this regime.

That said, this prediction looks way too pessimistic. Yes, the schedule is tough, and the Packers still don't know whether two of their best players will be available to take the field for the start of the season, but how does this team go from being a Super Bowl hopeful to a 9-win team overnight? The core remains, and this just sounds like recency bias.