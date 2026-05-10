Packers may have quietly solved their most glaring problem

The Green Bay Packers will have a different look on defense next season. Defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley is no longer in town, and while Jonathan Gannon has been somewhat cryptic about his plans, it's hard to believe he won't add his tweaks to the scheme.

However, that's not the only thing that will be different in Lambeau Field. While Keisean Nixon might hold onto his starting cornerback spot, it looks like there could be someone else on the other side of the field.

Adding multiple options to replace Carrington Valentine and cutting ties with Nate Hobbs were necessary moves, and they didn't go unnoticed. ESPN bumped the Packers three spots in their latest power rankings, going from No. 10 to No. 7 after the NFL Draft, mostly thanks to their additions to the CB room.

The Packers' new-look CB room gets some love

"It was the biggest position of need, and general manager Brian Gutekunst used free agency and the draft to boost it," ESPN analyst Rob Demovsky wrote. "Ideally, one of them (the rookies) would win a starting job opposite Keisean Nixon and serve as an upgrade over Hobbs and Carrington Valentine, who also returns."

The Packers signed Benjamin St-Juste, a reliable backup with starting potential, and then drafted South Carolina star Brandon Cisse with their second-round pick. Then, they doubled down by taking Alabama's Domani Jackson in the sixth round.

Nixon had his fair share of struggles last season, but he provides some value on special teams and is a somewhat proven veteran. Valentine, on the other hand, might not be able to hold onto his starting job past training camp. He allowed a 59.7 percent catch rate, a career best, but he gave up 472 yards, 7 touchdowns, 12.8 yards per catch, and an opposing passer rating of 121.2. He also missed eight tackles.

The Packers aren't known for throwing their rookies into the fire right away, and Cisse, as promising as he is, is still a work in progress. He can be a Pro-Bowler with proper development, but it's hard to envision him playing heavy snaps early in his career.

However, St-Juste is more than capable of holding his own on the boundary. He gave up just 243 yards and one touchdown with an opposing passer rating of 68.3 last season, not missing a single tackle and serving as one of the most reliable backups in football.

The Packers have almost everything they need to be considered a legitimate Super Bowl contender, especially once Tucker Kraft and Micah Parsons return from injury. As such, they can't afford to have their shaky CB corps holding them back again.

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