Packers could still have another CB ace up their sleeve

The Green Bay Packers put an emphasis on revamping their cornerback room this offseason. They parted ways with the struggling Nate Hobbs, signed Benjamin St-Juste, and drafted Brandon Cisse and Domani Jackson.

However, given how much Keisean Nixon and Carrington Valentine struggled last season, plus how they tend to take things slowly with their rookies, they might not be done adding bodies to their CB room.

Considering that, Jacob Infante of Pro Football Network believes they should make a run at Marshon Lattimore. He has had durability issues in the past, but he was a true game-changer when healthy.

"As much as availability has been an issue, he’s graded pretty well in that span, most notably ranking third in the NFL in PFSN CB Impact Scoring in 2024 between his time with both the Saints and Commanders that year," Infante explained.

The Packers should roll the dice on Marshon Lattimore

Lattimore was one of the best shutdown cornerbacks in the game when he played for the New Orleans Saints. Once again, injuries derailed his impact over the past couple of years, and the Washington Commanders may not be in much of a rush to bring him back.

However, he may only need another change of scenery to get back on his feet. He has 16 career interceptions, and the Packers could certainly use a ball-hawk. He also has 98 career passes defensed, including seven in nine games last season.

Granted, the Packers have already had enough of injury-prone, playmaking cornerbacks. That's why they parted ways with Jaire Alexander in the first place, but they haven't had a true difference-maker since he left the building.

They already have a potential starter in St-Juste, and adding Lattimore to the mix would only add more competition. Iron sharpens iron, and getting him there might finally bring out the best in the struggling Carrington Valentine.

Even in a down year, Lattimore was better than Valentine and gave his team more than the average cornerback. He allowed a completion percentage of 59.5 percent, and while the 14.0 yards per completion were clearly far from ideal, opposing quarterbacks posted a 93.0 passer rating against him.

As a free agent this deep in the offseason, Lattimore will probably take a big pay cut just to prove that he can still perform at a high level. He would be the ultimate low-risk/high-reward pickup at this point, even if he doesn't suit up for all 17 games, not to mention a perfect mentor for Brandon Cisse.

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