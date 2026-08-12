Packers schedule shows Micah Parsons' injury might not be as big a deal

The Green Bay Packers have one of the three best pass rushers in pro football. As such, not having Micah Parsons roaming free will force Jonathan Gannon's defense to step up and put in a huge effort to make up for his absence.

Parsons just revealed that he's targeting a mid-October return. The Packers are slated to visit the Minnesota Vikings and New York Jets before hosting the Atlanta Falcons and visiting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

According to Sharp Football's offensive line rankings, that means the Packers will face the Nos. 12, 19, 10, and 4 offensive lines in the first four weeks of the season, respectively. Parsons could technically be available for Week 5's home matchup with the Chicago Bears (No. 6), though it sounds likely that the team will err on the side of caution and have him return the following week vs. the Dallas Cowboys (No. 17).

The Packers may not need to rush Micah Parsons after all

Of course, there's no such thing as simply replacing Parsons' game-wrecking production and skills, but it could be much worse. For context, let's break down every potential matchup and how this team might fare without the Penn State product.

Week 1 - @ Vikings

The Packers will get the ball rolling against Kyler Murray. He's just learning Kevin O'Connell's offense, and while he should be an upgrade over J.J. McCarthy, he'll have to adapt to playing under center, which could be a huge challenge for a smaller quarterback like him. He'll have a tough time looking over the Vikings' big offensive line, and he might need some time to get a hold of his new offense.

Advantage: Packers

Week 2 - @ Jets

Then, Jeff Hafley's defense will face the... Challenge? Of playing Geno Smith. The Jets have a promising tandem of young tackles in Olu Fashanu and Armand Membou, but again, it's the Jets. That one should be pretty self-explanatory. Smith was a disaster last season, and they're expected to be one of the worst teams in the league (again) in 2026.

Advantage: The team from Wisconsin

Week 3 - vs. Falcons

The Falcons' quarterback competition isn't the most intimidating, so to speak. It looks like Tua Tagovailoa will beat Michael Penix Jr. in this battle of the lefties, with Kevin Stefanski looking to prove that he wasn't to blame in Cleveland. The only problem? A false-start machine at right tackle called Jawaan Taylor, their flamboyant offseason reinforcement. No problem.

Advantage: The Cheeseheads

Week 4 - @ Buccaneers

Now we're talking. The Bucs are stout and physical on both sides of the trenches, and this could be the first real challenge for the Packers' pass-rushers. Tristan Wirfs is probably the most underrated tackle in the game, and Coach Hafley will have to get extremely creative to hold him down. Lukas Van Ness will be battle-tested.

Advantage: Bucs

Week 5 - @ Bears*

Having Parsons back for this game is possible but overly optimistic, hence the asterisk. The Bears overhauled their offensive line last offseason, but losing Ozzy Trapilo was a big blow, and they still have some questions at left tackle. That could help the Packers in this matchup, though they'd still have to deal with Darnell Wright and Joe Thuney. That might be a bit too much without Parsons.

Advantage: That team from the Windy City