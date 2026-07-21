Josh Jacobs cannot afford a bad Packers training camp

Questions have continued to swirl around Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs as the playmaker is facing a concerning legal situation. Even before this situation became public, there were questions about the rusher's standing with the team heading into the 2026 season. While the rusher still scored double-digit touchdowns in 2025, there was a notable decline in his overall production, with the back appearing a step slower and lacking the explosive qualities he often flashed in 2024.

With this in mind, it is fair to say that Jacobs is a player who is going to be under the microscope throughout training camp. Already, you have an argument that the Packers would be better to cut the veteran based on the distraction of the legal situation; if there are any signs of continued regression, it will be an undeniable case that forces the Packers to turn the page.

Jacobs needs to stabilize the position and remind Green Bay of his elite ability to consistently impact the offense and provide needed balance. However, if Jacobs shows signs of aging, it is going to be extremely easy to turn the page with a roster cut not bringing on any dead cap hit of note.

There are still names floating in both free agency and the trade market, giving the Packers potential moves to reinforce the position if they deem that Jacobs is no longer the answer. No matter how great the playmaker looks in camp, this could prove to be the case based on how the legal situation plays out.

Packers Must Closely Monitor Future of Green Bay Playmaker Josh Jacobs

It is far from ideal that Jacobs is entering training camp facing such obvious concerns. The veteran has previously been a stabilizing force and still could prove to be this, with much of what lies ahead a clear unknown. All of this adds up to explain why the Packers should have a sense of frustration around their current backfield approaching camp, realizing that a desperation move could be needed.

The great news for Packers fans is the fact that the presence of Jordan Love adds an incredible level of reassurance no matter how things play out with Jacobs. The presence of the star quarterback in the offense of Matt LaFleur is more than enough reason to believe the Packers are a contender with or without Jacobs.

However, there is no denying that the far easier path is Jacobs being able to stay on the field and starting off training camp hot. If the playmaker were to struggle late in the summer, it presents the Packers with an interesting decision.