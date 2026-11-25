While the haters talked about Christian Watson's contract extension and even mocked the Green Bay Packers for giving an injury-prone wide receiver a long-term deal, most people seemed to agree on Tucker Kraft's value.

Even coming off a major, season-ending injury, the consensus seemed to be that the Packers needed to do right by him. They were patient, as they should be with any player coming back from a long layoff, but they ultimately got a deal done.

The Packers gave their star tight end a four-year, $75 million contract extension that made him the third-highest-paid player at the position in the entire league. Fast forward to today, and they haven't gotten much of a return on that investment.

The Green Bay Packers need much more from Tucker Kraft in the second half of the season

Over the first 10 games of the season (all starts), Kraft has hauled in just 37 receptions on 56 targets for 370 yards and three touchdowns. That doesn't sound too bad, especially if you consider that 19 of his catches have resulted in a first down.

Also, some might want to give him a pass because Jordan Love has force-fed Matthew Golden and Christian Watson the ball all year long. Kraft has been a distant third behind the star wide receiver tandem.

Then again, a deeper look at the numbers paints a much more concerning picture. Kraft used to be a YAC specialist, yet he's averaging a career-worst 5.4 yards after the catch this season. He's also tied his career-worst in drops (5), has led to one interception, and Jordan Love has a 95.1 passer rating when targeting him, also a career-worst.

Kraft isn't making guys miss on the open field as he did last season. He's not as elusive and crafty, and he's no longer the sturdy and physical guy who wouldn't go down unless at least two players knocked him to the ground.

To be fair, coming back from a major injury isn't easy, and some players need more than one season to get their legs back under them. Also, he was used to drawing a bigger share of the targets, so maybe he just needs to get into a rhythm.

Regardless, it's officially time to be a bit concerned about the guy who looked like the new superstar at this blossoming position. It's still early to sound the alarm, but he must pick things up in the second half of the season to silence some uncomfortable conversations.