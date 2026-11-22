The Green Bay Packers have a clear argument that quarterback Jordan Love belongs in the MVP race despite how last week's loss to Minnesota appeared. In truth, Love has been let down by an offensive line that is incredibly leaky and a run game that doesn't exist. There is still a path for the quarterback to play his way back into the race, though it will be a difficult battle.

Looking at the top contenders around the league there are three names that emerge as clear threats to Love. Players that must be surpassed down the stretch of the season starting with a quarterback that is undeniably proving to be an offense unto himself.

1. Joe Burrow

This is the version of the quarterback that led LSU to one of the best seasons in college history and instantly made a laughable organization a real contender. Injuries slowed this after an initial level of winning in the league that included eliminating the Kansas City Chiefs, becoming the second quarterback to do this this behind Tom Brady in the Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid era.

Burrow has been on fire this season playing at a level fans rarely see from the position. Putting it simply there is no one in the league playing at a higher level right now. Burrow is either going to need to slow down or Love needs to go on an undeniable tear.

2. Josh Allen

While Burrow might be playing at the highest level, Allen has clearly taken the title as the league's most talented quarterback. Whether it is throwing a perfect deep ball or running over linebackers there is no doubt that Allen is among the top three contenders at the position. The upside when looking for reasons Love can surpass Allen is the fact the quarterback often creates turnovers.

If Allen were to go on a run of turning the ball over as he has been prone to do in his career the door is open for the Packers. No question, the Buffalo quarterback is fun to watch and among the faces of the league, but Love has had the higher degree of difficulty.

3. Brock Purdy

The ideas of Purdy being propped up by a system or simply leaning on elite weapons are clearly dead. If there is one signal caller with an argument of doing just as much as Burrow this season it is Purdy. The quarterback has been incredible to watch and left very little question that he belongs in the MVP discussion along with the San Francisco 49ers being top contenders.

It will be interesting to watch whether this levle of play can be maintained as it is clear Purdy is the least physically talented of this group. Still, the numbers speak for themselves and show exactly how elite the quarterback has been so far in the 2026 season.