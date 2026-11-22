The Green Bay Packers have are coming off an undeniably frustrating loss to a division rival and look forward to putting it in the reearview. With this in mind, if the seaosn is going to turn back the way it was going there are players who must find a way to deliver at a high level. Whether it is returning from injury, bouncing back after a rough stretch, or both the Packers are going to need more from their current roster.

Starting with aplayer that the Packers made a very questionable decision on not once but twice over the last year and have paid the price with little to be excited about thus far.

1. Josh Jacobs

While Jacobs is expected to miss a bit more time there is no way around how incredibly frustrating the playmaker has been. In limited action Jacobs has been well under three yards a carry and looks slow and incapable of carrying the load he did just two years ago. If the Packers are going to be a Super Bowl contender they must get more from the run game and that is going to start with Jacobs unless a surprise contributor were to emerge.

The run game has been a consistent source of negativity for a team that otherwise has the offense to make a deep January run. Jacobs needs to pull his weight and at least be league average for the Packers moving forward.

2. Tucker Kraft

It is important to note that Kraft's effort and focus haven't changed despite having less impact than expected. The star tight end has watched his production dip this season in comparison to a year ago when he appeared to be in the conversation as the league's best at the position. This version of the tight end needs to come back around to give the Packers their best chacne at winning it all.

As elite as Matthew Golden and Christian Watson have been, Green Bay's pass catching unit should be a three-headed monster. Kraft can take this offense from in the discussion as contender to clearly one of the league's most lethal scoring units.

3. Packers Offensive Line

In many ways we are cheating here picking a unit as opposed to a playe, but the struggles have been so widespread it is impossible to pick one name. There is reason to believe changes will continue this season as Matt LaFleur attempts to find a combination capable of keeping Jordan Love upright. The quarterback needs a very small level of capability to run what is an explosive offense.

Green Bay's biggest red flag when it comes to talking about their potential Super Bowl ceiling is whether or not the offensive line can get hot at the right time and provide a needed level of play.

4. Micah Parsons

Green Bay took a clear risk not making any moves ahead of this year's trade deadline. They are betting that the return of Parsons is going to completely overhaul a defense that is coming off an underwhelming performacne. While there is an additional week before the star is expected to return there is no doubt that what Green Bay needs is an epic performance.

One that leaves no question why Parsons is considered among the league's elite edge rushing options and pushes the defense of Jonathan Gannon up a level. Parsons must step in and be hte missing piece to a Super Bowl run.