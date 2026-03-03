Packers May Now Go to War with Robert Saleh for DT Free Agent

Defensive tackle is one position group that must be at the top of the Green Bay Packers' errands list this offseason. The Packers’ DT room left much to be desired following the exit of Kenny Clark in the Micah Parsons before the start of the 2025 season, opening the door for some needed upgrades.

Without Clark, the hope was that Devonte Wyatt would lead the charge for Green Bay. However, he was limited to 10 games in his first time as a full-time starter due to a season-ending ankle injury. Once Wyatt hit injured reserve, the Packers had no sustainable answers for the rest of the season.

Therefore, the Packers must put on a full-court press and explore every avenue to address the position. The first way to fix this issue is through free agency.



Luckily for Green Bay, Kalia Davis, who the San Francisco 49ers will not tender, will become an unrestricted free agent, per Jordan Schultz, and could be worth kicking the tires on.

However, the Packers might have to fend off Tennessee Titans head coach Robert Saleh in their pursuit of Davis.

Robert Saleh Could Stand in Way of Packers Bringing Aboard Kalia Davis

Saleh was on Packers head coach Matt LaFleur's staff for a brief period in 2024 after the New York Jets fired him, but returned to San Francisco as their defensive coordinator this past season.

Saleh had a chance to work with Davis in 2025 and turned him into a full-time starter after he appeared in 16 combined games over his first two years in San Francisco. Davis racked up 28 combined tackles, four tackles for loss, three pass deflections, two quarterback hits, and a half sack.

The Titans jumped out as an immediate fit for Davis due to his ties to Saleh, and they just traded T’Vondre Sweat last week. However, the Packers shouldn’t back down in a potential race for him.

Davis isn’t a sack artist, but he scored a 53.3 pass rush grade in 2025, per Pro Football Focus. However, he wasn’t great against the run (34.5), which is not ideal, given that the Packers gave up 117.7 yards per game (16th-most in the NFL).

In fact, Karl Brooks (58.7), Colby Wooden (58.3), and Warren Brinson (66.5) had somewhat respectable grades in the pass rush department, but their run defense grades were a different story.

Given that the Packers are currently projected to be $5 million over the cap, per OverTheCap, they won’t have a large lump sum of space to make a huge splash, even if they cut ties with Rashan Gary.

Therefore, they’ll have to make signings on the margins to bolster their defensive line. Davis wouldn’t be a flashy name, as he comes with his limitations in the run defense area, but the Packers need competition at that spot, as they cannot afford to be in the same situation in 2026.

Hopefully, Saleh doesn't get in the way of that offseason dream.

