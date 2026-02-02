Packers Have Robert Saleh to Thank for Newest Coaching Addition

The Green Bay Packers' coaching staff has been in flux to begin the offseason, with old coaches leaving for new gigs and fresh faces testing their luck in Titletown. The latest coaching-related news was revealed on Monday, when CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz reported that the Packers "are expected to hire (San Francisco) 49ers defensive backs coach Daniel Bullocks."

Bullocks had been with the 49ers for the last nine seasons and was consistently a key coaching piece during their playoff runs. Much of this time intersected with current Tennessee Titans head coach Robert Saleh, who spent five seasons as San Francisco's defensive coordinator. With this in mind, it is courtesy of the new Titans head coach that Bullocks was able to land in Green Bay and not a piece of the Titans' staff.

Packers Must Thank Robert Saleh for Daniel Bullocks' Hiring

It seems that Saleh didn't move fast enough to reunite with one of his trusted assistants. This is especially notable given that Green Bay has a history with Saleh, having worked with him as a consultant after he was fired from the New York Jets in the 2024 season. Clearly, the Packers have respect not only for Saleh but also for the accomplished coordinator's coaching tree.

Saleh and Bullocks worked together from 2017 to 2020 before Saleh left to become New York's head coach. They would reunite for the 2025 season with Saleh returning for a lone season as the DC before getting another shot as a head coach.

Bullocks is an exciting addition based on Green Bay's need to retool the secondary and get more consistent results. If there was one complaint with ex-defensive coordinator Jeff Haffley's unit, it was a lack of proven healthy options in the defensive backfield. This is something Bullocks can help solve alongside new DC Jonathan Gannon.

It's also worth pointing out that Green Bay is a far more attractive destination than Tennessee. That may have been enough to convince Bullocks to join the Packers even if there was an offer on the table from Saleh. The Titans have been the doormat of the AFC South, and even if their outlook is trending in the right direction, the Packers are much closer to Super Bowl contention.

Time will tell if Bullocks' extension history working with defensive backs will give the Packers' secondary the help it sorely needs. In the meantime, Green Bay fans can send a thank-you card to Saleh, letting him know that his helping hand in the Packers' latest coaching hiring won't go unnoticed.

