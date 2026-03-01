Vikings Suddenly Leading DT Addition Right Into Packers' Arms

There's always room for the Green Bay Packers to improve their defensive line, and those around Titletown are hoping to see the unit's interior upgraded this offseason.

The Packers' D-line struggled in the middle last season as Devonte Wyatt battled injuries and the rest of the group played at or below replacement level. While there’s some hope for development from Warren Brinson or Nazir Stackhouse, Green Bay will likely look for players in the draft and free agency to fix the problem.

Fortunately for the Packers, the Minnesota Vikings may have dumped a solution on their doorstep.



On Sunday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Vikings have informed defensive tackle Javon Hargrave that he will be released before the start of the new league year on Wednesday, March 11. A potential split would allow Hargrave to head to Green Bay to get revenge on his former team and reunite with defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon.

Javon Hargrave's Release Could Give Packers a Huge Offseason Addition

Hargrave signed a two-year, $30 million contract with the Vikings shortly after being released by the San Francisco 49ers last offseason, but had a hard time fitting into Brian Flores’s defense. According to Pro Football Focus, Hargrave logged 31 pressures and four sacks over 17 games in Minnesota; however, seven pressures and two sacks came in their season-opening win over the Chicago Bears.

The Vikings reportedly tried to find a trade to get rid of Hargrave, per NFL insider Jordan Schultz, but with a $21.4 million cap hit for next season, a release was the most likely outcome. Although former South Carolina State defender turned 33 earlier this month and had his 2024 season limited to three games with a partially torn right triceps, there could be some gas left in the tank, especially if he reunites with Gannon.

Hargrave enjoyed some of the most successful years of his career suiting up for Gannon, when the latter was the Philadelphia Eagles' defensive coordinator in 2021 and 2022. While Hargrave made a Pro Bowl with 7.5 sacks in 2021, he was even better for the 2022 team that went to the Super Bowl, logging 60 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, and 11 sacks.

Those numbers would look great in the Packers' defense, even if Hargrave has shown issues stopping the run.



The threat of double teams would be mitigated with Parsons on the outside and Wyatt next to him, which could allow the Packers to develop their younger defensive tackles. The addition of another defensive tackle in April’s draft also wouldn’t be out of the question, and Hargrave could be a stopgap, giving Gannon’s defense an impact player at a reduced cost.

It would take just one team to derail this idea, as Hargrave could have another strong market. Still, with the Packers looking to plug multiple holes, Hargrave could be a big addition with the opportunity to purge a fellow NFC North squad, making his status with the Vikings something worth monitoring.

