Packers Make Massive Kicker Shakeup Ahead of Week 7
The Green Bay Packers are 4-2 on the year and have the Houston Texans coming into town in Week 7.
The Packers have dealt with multiple different things already this season that have put the team through some adversity. No matter what has been thrown their way, they have responded well.
One area that has been a consistent problem is kicker but the Packers decided to make a change on Tuesday.
Packers News: Green Bay Added a New Kicker on Tuesday
According to Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero, the Packers are signing Brandon McManus and releasing Brayden Narveson.
Naverson has struggled immensely in 2024, going 12-of-17 (70.6%) on his field goal attempts. The area where he had trouble the most has come from 40-49 yards away, going 5-of-9 from that range in 2024. In Week 6, he missed a 44-yard FG against the Arizona Cardinals.
The Packers knew this was a real problem they needed to address and they pulled the plug on Tuesday. Earlier in the day, they worked out McManus and liked what they saw.
The 33-year-old was released by the Washington Commanders in June after he was accused of sexual assault. Two flight attendants accused him of assaulting them on a team flight when he was with the Jacksonville Jaguars and filed a lawsuit against the kicker. The NFL wrapped up its own investigation last month and said there was "insufficient evidence", resulting in no discipline from the league.
Now, he will be the starting kicker on Sunday for Green Bay. In his career with the Denver Broncos and Jacksonville Jaguars, McManus went 253-of-311 (81.4%) on field goal attempts and 312-of-321 (97.2%) on extra point attempts.
He'll look to stabilize the kicking position for Green Bay, as the Packers had kicker problems for the past two years.
More Packers news and rumors: