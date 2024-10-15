Packers Just Put Brayden Narveson on Notice With Veteran Workout in Week 7
By Jovan Alford
With rookie kicker Brayden Narveson continuing to struggle, the Green Bay Packers are doing their due diligence to find his potential replacement. Narveson missed a 44-yard field goal in the Packers' Week 6 win against the Arizona Cardinals.
On Tuesday, Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network reported that free-agent veteran kicker Brandon McManus worked out for the Packers. The 33-year-old McManus was released in June by the Washington Commanders after he was accused of sexual assault.
The veteran kicker signed a one-year, $3.6 million deal a few months prior in March.
Two flight attendants filed a lawsuit against the veteran kicker, where they accused him of assaulting them on a team flight when he was with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The NFL finished its investigation late last month and said there was “insufficient evidence” to support any discipline from the league.
McManus spent the 2023 season with the Jags after he played the first nine years of his career with the Denver Broncos.
Last season with Jacksonville, the veteran kicker made 30-of-37 field goals (81.1 percent) and 35-of-35 extra points (100%). McManus was excellent at kicking field goals between 20-39 yards but struggled noticeably between 40-49 yards (11-of-13) and 50+ yards (5-of-10).
Coincidentally, Narveson has struggled between 40-49 yards this season, only making 5-of-9 field goals. In addition, he's gone 12-of-17 (70.6%) on field goal attempts. Based on the Packers' recent workouts (Chad Ryland, Lucas Havirsik), the rookie’s roster spot is on thin ice heading into Week 7.
