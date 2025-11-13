Packers Have Major Backup Question to Answer Behind Sean Rhyan

While the Green Bay Packers' recent struggles have come from an offense that cannot seem to sustain drives and put up points, an injury-plagued offensive line has been a story all season, which has kept Green Bay from having a consistent starting five. Look no further than center Elgton Jenkins, who was placed on injured reserve after suffering a lower-leg fracture in the team's 10-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night.

With so many injuries piling up, guard Sean Rhyan has been elevated to center, a position he has only played 41 of his 394 snaps this season. Jacob Monk, a 2024 fifth-round pick out of Duke University, moves into the backup role, but he has not played in a game this season after being on injured reserve until last month with a hamstring injury.

Aside from Monk and the concerns that come with him, given his own injury, Packers beat writer Paul Bretl of the Wisconsin State Journal noted that Green Bay is signing Lecitus Smith to its practice squad after an opening popped up when linebacker Kristian Welch was elevated to the 53-man roster in light of Jenkins' injury.

Smith, the 2022 sixth-round pick out of Virginia Tech, has previously been on Green Bay's practice squad and was even elevated for a game earlier this season, but did not play. Considering the struggles from players like Jordan Morgan and Aaron Banks at the guard position, combined with the concerning lack of depth behind Monk at center, the Packers' offensive concerns may not be an easy fix if some of their unproven linemen do not step up soon.

Sean Rhyan Needs to Take Advantage of Opportunity

A Week 11 road game at the New York Giants presents a favorable matchup for the Packers, especially since the Giants rank 29th in total defense (383), 31st in run defense (152.1), and 27th in scoring defense (27.3). New York is also tied for the 18th-most sacks (21) this season, so getting pressure on opposing quarterbacks has not been their strong suit, potentially freeing up Rhyan to get established in the position.

According to Pro Football Focus, Rhyan's overall grade (55.6) is 52nd out of 79 qualified guards in the league, while his pass block grade (54.8) is 59th and his run block grade (55.5) ranks 50th. Each below-average grade is certainly nothing to brag about or feel confident in if you are a Packers fan. His 394 total snaps, 13 total pressures allowed, and one sack allowed suggest a player who at least has some familiarity playing in the system and does a solid job preventing pressure from getting to QB Jordan Love.

Rhyan is currently playing in the final year of his rookie deal and finally has a chance at a starting role after previously competing for extra depth on the roster. However, with a struggling offense around him that has only amassed 20 combined points in the last two games, as well as a lack of proven depth behind him, the pressure is on Rhyan to fill the role admirably and prove that he can be a starter in the league. For Green Bay's sake, that would be a huge relief given the backup questions that exist.

