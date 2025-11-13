Sean Rhyan Now Has 1 Last Chance to Change Packers' Minds

The Green Bay Packers have finally been forced to give fourth-year offensive lineman Sean Rhyan a real shot in the team's starting lineup. This is due to center Elgton Jenkins dealing with a leg injury that will sideline him for the foreseeable future. According to CheeseheadTV's Aaron Nagler, head coach Matt LaFleur admitted that "it's highly unlikely" when asked if Jenkins will be back before the season is over on Wednesday.

LaFleur being so openly negative about Jenkins being able to make it back into the lineup this season is incredibly telling. There simply doesn't appear to be any path for the respected center to make his way back into the lineup, opening up an incredible opportunity for Rhyan. This is the first time in the lineman's career that there has been a legitimate opportunity with the Packers after previously competing for depth roles.

Rhyan was drafted as a third-round selection back in the 2022 season, making this the final year of his rookie deal. Interestingly enough, Packers salary cap expert Ken Ingalls predicts that Rhyan's potential re-signing "probably is the most likely" among the team's pending free agents. Now, it seems that the starting center has been given a last chance not only to cement this but to change minds about what is potential ceiling might be.

Packers' Sean Rhyan Must Capitalize on His Latest Opportunity

Rhyan is now going to be working with quarterback Jordan Love as the Packers' starting center as they attempt to turn around a recent two-game slide. All eyes are going to be on an offense that has managed to score only a combined 20 points over the last two games of the season. Now, Green Bay must deal with the uncertainty of whether or not the 25-year-old blocker can handle his new responsibilities.

It is a nice change from the last three years, when it seemed that Green Bay was actively working to keep Rhyan out of the lineup. Whether it was shifting depth or throwing consistent competition towards him, it hasn't been an easy road. It has been clear that there isn't a high level of trust from the Packers, who haven't helped the fourth-year player find a starting role by moving him around the offensive line, as proven by his 2025 snap totals, per Pro Football Focus:

Right guard: 296

Left guard: 56

Center: 41

Right tackle: 1

With how the Packers have treated him, it's safe to say the upcoming stretch is crucial for Rhyan's outlook. Not only will it affect his standing with the organization, but it could also impact how much money he sees as a free agent in March.

The New York Giants are the definition of a beatable opponent, making it crucial for Rhyan to make the most of his chances this weekend. A strong shutdown performance could lock up his role in the offense moving forward, which is exactly what the Packers need as their rocky stretch continues.

More Green Bay Packers News and Rumors: