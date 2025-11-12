Packers' Week 11 Opportunity Could Lead to Consequences for Starter

The Green Bay Packers have an offensive problem on their hands following their 10-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night. This gives them three losses on the year despite allowing 16 points or fewer in each of them. With lead back Josh Jacobs averaging only 3.8 yards per carry, down from 4.4 a season ago, a lot of the blame resides on inconsistent play from Green Bay's offensive line, especially Jordan Morgan and Aaron Banks.

As the Packers prepare for a Week 11 trip to Metlife Stadium to take on the 2-8 New York Giants, there is no better time for their sluggish offense to get going than against a team with an interim coach in Mike Kafka and a defense that ranks 29th overall (383), 31st in run defense (152.1) and 27th in scoring defense (27.3).

If that is not bad enough, Zach Kruse of the Packers Wire noted that New York is allowing 5.5 yards per carry and 0.16 EPA/rush, both of which are last in the NFL. Considering the Giants have averaged 187 rush yards allowed per game over their past four contests, there is no reason Green Bay cannot find some long-overdue success on the ground. If not, the Packers could be set up to fail once again and may be forced to make a decision and make a move on the offensive line if those struggles persist.

Pressure Is Mounting for Jordan Morgan and Aaron Banks

Morgan was a first-round pick in the 2024 draft and was moved to right guard to replace Sean Rhyan. So far, he has not lived up to expectations with an overall Pro Football focus grade of 54.8, which ranks 54th out of 79 qualified guards in the league. His run block grade (52.6) is even worse, and another example of why Green Bay is struggling to get anything going in the run game with few lanes opening up down the field.

Banks has been just as disappointing, posting a 57.8 overall Pro Football Focus grade and a 52.5 run block grade. To make matters worse, he signed a four-year, $77 million contract extension in free agency, making his struggles even more disappointing after general manager Brian Gutekunst took a chance on him. It also does not help that center Elgton Jenkins was placed on injured reserve after suffering a lower-leg fracture on Monday night.

Whether you're pointing fingers at the questionable play-calling from head coach Matt LaFleur or the whiffs that Gutekunst has made on the offensive line, which has dropped from sixth last season to 17th in PFF's rankings entering Week 11, both sides are equally to blame for the position the Packers find themselves in. Through 10 weeks, no one has really emerged on the offensive line, but another poor showing from Morgan or Banks this week would definitely raise even more questions and open the door for some potential changes.

With an injury-plagued offensive line that has resulted in inconsistent play all season, it is time for players like Morgan and Banks to begin producing. Much of the struggles have undoubtedly come in the passing game, but there is no reason Green Bay should not be able to have success running the ball either. The Giants present a favorable matchup, but as the Packers have already shown in their losses, nothing is ever a guarantee, even against teams at the bottom of the league.

